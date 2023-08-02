featured Opportunity Foundation turns 40 Will host Main Street celebration Saturday By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Opportunity Foundation in Williston is celebrating 40 years of building lifestyles and fulfilling dreams.Founded in 1983, Opportunity Foundation, Inc is a non-profit corporation which provides individualized support services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.Opportunity Foundation merged with TriCity CARES in Stanley and now provides support to Williams, McKenzie, Divide and Mountrail Counties.Opportunity Foundation is licensed by the North Dakota Department of Human Services and nationally accredited by the Council of Quality Leadership.Starting in 1983, Opportunity Foundation provided support to 16 people and now support over 80 people.On Saturday, August 5, Opportunity Foundation will have a section of Main Street closed off with live music from Sideways, food trucks and bounce houses from 5 to 9 p.m. in celebration of turning 40. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 23 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Herman Named Interim Athletic Director for 2023-2024 Head on collision claims lives of two City Commissioners vote to demolish nuisance home Crash in Mountrail county ends in multiple charges Heen walks off to extend Keybirds state run Hinck Stepping Down as Head Volleyball Coach Keybirds take second in state championship; Earn spot in regionals Five-year old Maylin Bell fights tumor Watford City man arrested on felony charges Sea Lion athletes compete on the national stage Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT