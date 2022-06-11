Friday night on the Bakken Auditorium stage, 16 candidates competed for the crown and sash that comes with winning the Miss North Dakota's Outstanding Teen 2022 competition. Everyone poured their heart out on the stage, but in the end, 17-year-old Olivia Rossland from Williston was victorious.
Rossland came to the competition with the title of Miss BisMan's Outstanding Teen. Her talent was dancing, and she performed a beautiful lyrical dance to "Hold Back the River".
Her Social Impact Initiative, which she will spend her next year of service spreading information on, is Journal Your Journey, Writing to Heal.
Rossland will now go on to compete for the title of Miss America's Outstanding Teen 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
Rossland was crowned by 2021's Miss North Dakota's Outstanding Teen, Emma Tong. Rossland makes the competition's third winner in succession to be from Williston.
Tayler Christenson, who came with the title of Miss Grand Forks' Outstanding Teen, was Rossland's first runner up. If Rossland becomes unable to perform her duties within the next year, Christenson will step in.
After the grand finale and crowing moment, the Williston Herald was able to catch up with Tong and ask what advice she has for Rossland now that's she has handed off the title.
"I would tell her to just take in every moment of her year because before she knows it, it's done... just do everything she can, and just do it as herself and with the most confidence she has," Tong said.
During the competition, Tong reveled in her last moments as Miss North Dakota's Outstanding Teen and gave impressive dance and singing performances. She also stood on stage with tears in her eyes as a slideshow of photos recapping her last year of service played on the big screens, and a voice-over of Tong thanking all those who impacted her journey came across the sound system.
"There were a lot of emotions going on. I am so excited for her year. There's excitement, there's sadness, and there's also excitement for what's to come in my life as well," Tong said about her final moments wearing her sash and crown.
Tong announced at the competition that she plans to attend the University of Alabama in the Fall utilizing the full tuition scholarship she earned from the Miss America Organization.
"We couldn't be more proud of her, or more impressed with her determination, work ethic, and commitment... this is one busy young lady, and yet she gives her all to absolutely everything she does," a social media post from the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization board said about Tong.