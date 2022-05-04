Cerilon has approval to change its zoning to heavy industrial, but only after it has a valid conditional use permit in place.
Williams County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the change after listening to comments from a resident in the area, Roger Bearce.
Bearce told commissioners he isn’t against progress or the plant, but he is afraid it’s going to be too close to existing residences in the area.
“You’ve got heavy industrial 100 feet from residential,” he said. “And that’s just too close. There’s not one of you would like that, to be able to put a who knows what in that area. It could be smells, it could be noise, it could be anything, within 100 feet of that.”
Bearce said he feels that area shouldn’t be zoned with anything more than light industriall.
“There’s two residences that are within 500 feet of that, and I don’t know that you can mitigate that with trees or whatever,” he added.
He’s also concerned about the access road, which is shared between Trenton and Hardscrabble Township.
“It’s in need of total repair, and the two townships don’t get along,” he said, adding, “I”m disappointed that nobody’s been in contact with the landowners in that area. Hardscrabble approved this without even talking to the landowners. That bothers me when they do things like that.”
Bearce said he believes that what he says is not likely to have much impact, considering the state and county have already agreed to provide loans and grants to the facility.
“You guys probably approved this already, and it’s not going to go backwards,” he said. “It’s gong to go ahead. So we’d like to make it so people living across the road from this are protected.”
Commission Chairman Cory Hanson said the zoning change being considered would not go into effect until a Conditional Use Permit is approved, and that the CUP is where the county will have an opportunity to put stipulations on construction to mitigate the impact to surrounding landowners.
Commissioner David Montgomery, meanwhile, suggested that landowners in the area provide contact information to Development Services staff, so that when specific site details become available, those can be readily shared with the landowners.
The CUP would travel through the Planning and Zoning Commission for a recommendation, before being presented to the Board of County Commissioners. That process will include at least two more opportunities for the public to talk about what they’d like to see put in place to help mitigate impacts from the gas to liquids plant.
Planning Official Samantha Miller, meanwhile, added that if the site were to be sold in the future, the new owner would have to get a new CUP before doing anything on the site. They could not simply implement a new use without approval of the Board of County Commission first.
The County Commission does have broad authority to add conditions to the CUP, including things like buffer strips between the plant and adjacent rural residential houses, she added..
“Staff would make (buffer zones) a requirement of the conditional use permit anyways, but we could always entertain an increased buffer strip or larger setbacks, if that’s what the Commission was requesting at the time,” she said.
Hanson added that the county wants to make sure residents have a chance to give them their input on the CUP, and said commissioners will do what they can to mitigate the impact on existing residences.
Commissioners also agreed that the shared township road is an issue. It’s something they’ve already written to the North Dakota Department of Transportation about.
“The shared township road is my biggest concern,” Commissioner Beau Anderson said. “It’s not safe for any additional travel, specifically coming off of 1804. The distance between Highway 1804 and the railroad tracks is barely suitable for a standard semi to fit between them. So that has to be addressed.”
Commissioner Steve Kemp said the Cerilon plant’s plan is a five-year process, two and one-half of which will be engineering.