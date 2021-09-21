The concept of ownership is central to success and common in business consulting. It’s uncommon for people to say, “they blamed their way to the top.” Still, there is a subset inside of all of our professional relationships, companies, and even friend groups that ‘explain away’ their problems by placing them firmly on someone else.
Jocko Willink and Leif Babin in their book Extreme Ownership, How U.S Navy Seals Lead and Win (Willink, Jocko and Babin, Leif. St. Martin’s Publishing Group. 2017) build a case for the employee, manager, and executive to own their situation, no matter how riddled in failure it becomes. They write from the perspective of Navy Seals who have experienced combat and accept their failures along the way. While most of us aren’t in firefights everyday, we can empathize with life and death situations.
This is what makes ‘non-ownership’ so harrowing in our world. When personnel are quick to blame-shift or pretend “they didn’t know the right way” to do something, the consequences can be swift and severe. There is little room for even honest mistakes, much less open shortcomings and accepting unnecessary risk.
So what is the natural response? Overregulating our world. Demand paperwork, checks, balances, legal documents. Create ‘paper accountability’ at every level and laser focused on whose fault things are. Without leadership, however, people create environments where throwing each other under the bus provides room for their advancement and protection. Ultimately this creates distrust within an organization, a culture of chaos, and a place where no one, under any circumstances, is willing to accept ownership of failures or mismanagement.
I was recently in a large corporation’s safety director’s office, who mentioned that their previous VP held a ‘dictatorship’ model of leadership. This created two problems. The first (and most obvious) was a constant fear of dismissal which led to their capable people shying away from any kind of responsibility or leadership. Simply put - the risk was never worth the reward. Being in the spotlight meant every decision was dissected and aggressively dealt with based solely on hip-shot perspective. The other was a culture of finding someone to blame (contractors, subordinates, people who weren’t there, or no longer there, etc).
If you search “oilfield blame chart” the above diagram will pop-up in your image results. Enough said.
So how do we challenge people to openly own their weaknesses, strengths, and feel confident to lead our organizations to success and excellence? How do we inspire our people to lead with boldness and without fear?
We have to start with ourselves, and we must do this at every level.
I’ve historically challenged managers, leaders, owners, and safety people in various ways to reflect and accept better ways to manage their safety programs and organizations. Here, I’m challenging every worker, at every level to push through fear and self-consciousness and to be introspective. You may take a couple of losses at first (even your current employment), but you will become the type of leader we need.
The old adage is correct “good help is hard to find.” What I believe this is truly getting at is that honest, open, driven help is hard to find. There is no surplus, certainly. This does take vigilance, accountability, and consistent down-time (even Michael Jordan had an off-season). Most importantly, it takes a community. Surround yourself with humble, grateful people and you will find yourself among the most successful people on the planet. I promise.