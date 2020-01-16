An oil company that was pumping water out of the Little Muddy River near Williston for a well completion job released some hydraulic oil from a heating unit when a seal failed, according to reports from the Department of Environmental Quality’s Spill Investigation Program.
The heating unit was being used to keep the pumped water from freezing, according to Bill Suess, program manager. The spill flowed down onto the ice, and an estimated 5 gallons entered the hole in the ice where Zavanna was pumping the water from the river.
“The pump was still working, so they were able to just pump that out right away when it went in,” Suess said. “They got a vac truck to get the rest on the ice and used squeegees to get it moved to an area to collect it all with the vac truck.”
The technique is called “skooching” in Canada, Suess added, and is similar to what was done on the Ash Coulee Creek after the Belle Fourche spill in December of 2016.
“Zavanna was pulling water for a hydraulic fracturing job,” Suess said. “They weren’t doing the frack right there, it was elsewhere, but they were pulling the water out there.”
Suess said permits for pumping water from a river for a hydraulic fracturing or well completion job come from the state’s water commission.
“Zavanna has had a few spills, but isn’t one we see coming through on a regular basis,” Suess said, in response to a question about the company’s spill frequency. “They have had a few of the larger ones.”
A call has been placed to Zavanna to ask about the spill and what steps they plan to take to prevent any more such occurrences. The call had not been returned as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
Suess said the company told him they do plan to inspect the equipment more often.
“With the temperatures we’ve had, I guess don’t do this when it’s this cold,” Suess also suggested.
This is the third oil and gas-related spill this week reported to media in the Oil Patch. Such spills are generally only reported when they either exceed 150 barrels, or reach a water body.
There was a 290-barrel brine spill at a Landtech Enterprises well pad in McKenzie County, about 2 miles west of Johnson Corner, or 14 miles east of Watford City.
In that particular case, a valve failed, which allowed saltwater to enter a flare pit and overflow.
This would ordinarily have been easily contained by the required berm around the facility, but there was a gate installed in the berm, to more easily allow release of stormwater.
“It’s supposed to be a gate with a water tight seal to hold the stormwater (or other fluids) in,” Suess said. “Obviously, this one wasn’t water tight, because it leaked.”
That resulted in about 4 barrels of brine escaping containment and traveling off-site, affecting the surrounding pasture land.
Flare pits are actually common on many well pads, even if less visible since they are generally low to the ground. The flare pit at this particular location can hold about 70 barrels of fluid, Suess said.
The reason saltwater could flow into it as a result of the valve failure is due to the interconnectedness at most well pad sites.
“If certain valves fail, (saltwater) can run through other lines,” Suess explained.
The McKenzie County spill is in the process of being cleaned up. An investigator has been to the scene, and will continue to monitor the cleanup.
The third spill was in Renville County. A fiberglass pipeline owned by Cobra Oil and Gas Corporation ruptured about 50 feet outside the well pad.
The spill was an estimated 200 barrels, which Suess said means it was caught fairly quickly.
“A 6-inch pipeline can pump 1,000 barrels an hour at full speed,” he explained.
His staff has been to the site, and believes the current spill estimate to be accurate.
"We won’t know for sure until we start digging, but they looked at what surfaced to give us that estimate,” he said.
Suess said the other spill estimates also appear to be accurate, and he isn't expecting any of them to change.