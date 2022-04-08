Coal Country has questions about the hydrogen project near Beulah, and has sent letters to Gov. Doug Burgum outlining their concerns. After a recent article about the hydrogen hub’s pursuit of federal funding, Western Dakota Energy Association told the Williston Herald those questions have not yet been answered, and that a high degree of skepticism remains in coal country with regard to the project.
Among the biggest of these questions, WDEA’s Executive Director Geoff Simon said, is how Bakken Energy will transport all the hydrogen it is producing. The company has proposed using 175 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the MHA Nation, which is a substantial quantity of natural gas, and will produce a substantial amount of hydrogen.
Bakken Energy CEO Mike Hopkins told the Williston Herald that the natural gas feedstock actually has two purposes. While some of it will be used as feedstock to produce clean hydrogen, some of it will also generate the power and steam needed for the hydrogen production process.
Some of the hydrogen that will eventually be produced at the synfuels plant will be used in fertilizer production, and so will be converted to ammonia. That ammonia will be moved the same way conventional ammonia products are already moved, most likely by truck in this case, rather than rail.
Most of the production, however, will be sold as clean hydrogen, and it’s going to be moved as gaseous hydrogen in cryogenic trucks or, if demand warrants down the line, in pipelines.
“Some of the customers wish to take delivery at our plant and plan on looking after its transportation and delivery to various truck fueling stations in the Upper Midwest,” Hopkins said.
Others, however, want Bakken Energy and its partner Mitsubishi Power Americas to handle transportation and distribution.
“Either way, it will most likely be transported in liquid form to truck fueling stations by cryogenic storage trucks,” Hopkins said. “This is the most flexible way, as the use of hydrogen for trucking ramps up. Over time, as the market matures, we expect that a network of hydrogen pipelines will be developed to move hydrogen in gaseous form, and that is part of our plan under our partnership with Mitsubishi.”
Hydrogen pipelines and trucks will not be carrying ammonia, Hopkins added. They will be designed to carry gaseous hydrogen.
“That’s something that’s being done today,” he said. “It’s done with conventional hydrogen. It’ll be done with clean hydrogen.”
Trucks are the most flexible option in the early stages, Hopkins said, but later, as the industry matures, pipelines will come into play.
“It starts to become very expensive to be moving long, long distances in a truck that’s got cryogenic storage,” Hopkins said. “It’s just the reality of it. (Longer distances) are when you get into pipelines, which is by far the most economic way, just like it is with natural gas.”
It’s early days yet, however, for talking about where such a pipeline would be, Hopkins said. First, the industry has to see where the demand is. That will determine the ultimate size and location of such pipelines.
“Hydrogen pipelines are not that special,” he added. “There’s existing hydrogen pipelines, obviously, in this country. In Europe, they’re doing something quite interesting, which is they’re actively looking at repurposing existing natural gas pipelines to make them into hydrogen pipelines.”
Part of Bakken Energy’s partnership, in addition to developing the hydrogen hub in North Dakota, is to eventually work on development of a pipeline network as well, that will connect different hubs with each other.
“Logically, you are going to see over time, the development of a pipeline network that moves clean hydrogen from various producers, including us, to various consumers across the country,” Hopkins said. “It will happen. I think it will take time. New pipelines do take time.”
The pipeline that carries carbon dioxide to Canada for enhanced oil recovery, however, is not planned to be a hydrogen pipeline. It’s going to be repurposed to cary natural gas from the MHA Nation.
“(That) is a key part of the project and achieving the least cost clean hydrogen. It is also how we access natural gas from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and achieve with MHA nation the end of extraordinary flaring on the reservation,” Hopkins said. “The CO2 pipeline can take minimally processed gas, but the plan is to take standard processed gas. Part of the work we are doing with the MHA Nation involves new infrastructure needed to reduce flaring which may or may not include new processing capacity, depending on the utilization of existing processing capacity.”
As far as questions about the plant’s location and whether it is too remote from other urban areas, Hopkins believes they have chosen well geographically speaking.
“We look at it differently,” he said. “We look at our location, which is pretty much in the middle of the upper Midwest. That’s a great location given what we’re gonna do with our hydrogen.”
Those two things are to make low-carbon fertilizer and decarbonized hydrogen fuel for long-haul trucking.
“We have pretty much everybody in the industry, certainly the major truck stop companies, in discussions with us now, because they want and they need hydrogen supply in the Upper Midwest,” Hopkins said. “It is a major route for long haul trucks.”
North Dakota’s abundant natural gas feedstock, meanwhile, is an additional advantage for locating the $2 billion or so plant here, as opposed to some other state.
Another question from coal countries is about whether the increased price of natural gas has once again made it profitable to produce syngas from coal, and will that affect the plans to produce hydrogen?
Hopkins said questions about that probably more properly belong to Basin Electric, but added that the economics for producing hydrogen are so far better.
“That has superior economics under all market scenarios we consider realistic, and is what we are committed to as a clean energy company,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins disputed the idea that the hydrogen hub in Beulah is dependent on getting a federal grant or loan from the Department of Energy.
“The project is not at all dependent on federal grants or loans from DOE,” he said. “We qualify for them, and, like every other clean hydrogen company, we are seeking all the support for which we qualify.”
And, while Mitsubishi and Bakken Energy continue to be 50/50 partners, Hopkins added the project doesn’t depend on that either.
Hopkins added that they do plan to meet with CCCA members, and are just waiting on that group to propose an agenda and dates.
“We have the support of the state of North Dakota, which is the most important to federal funding,” Hopkins said. “We are engaging with local groups, which started with the employees of Dakota Gasification Company, and included the community leaders of Beulah and Hazen. We welcome any and all community engagement, and are planning on holding such meetings on an ongoing basis.”