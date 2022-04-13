The Biden administration has decided it will lift summer restrictions on gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol, in a bid to ease the pressure on gasoline prices at the pump.
Agricultural groups and other ethanol advocates were pleased with the decision and released media statements praising the announcement, including the North Dakota Ethanol Ethanol Producers Association.
“President Biden’s announcement is great news for the ethanol and agriculture industries, as well as for America’s consumers,” President Gerald Bachmeier said in a media statement. “E15, marketed as Unleaded88, provides a cost-effective, low-carbon fuel option for families under financial stress from rising energy prices and other expenses. North Dakota’s ethanol plants are dedicated to expanding the availability of higher-level ethanol blends, like E15, to provide North Dakotans with an economical fuel, improved environment, and enhanced rural economy.”
E15 has saved consumers up to 60 cents per gallon in recent weeks, Bachmeier added.
“In addition, the ethanol industry is important to North Dakota’s economy as plants purchase 40 to 60 percent of the state’s corn crop annually, providing a significant value-added market opportunity for North Dakota’s agricultural producer,” he added.
The economic impact of the ethanol industry on North Dakota’s rural economy is $623 million in direct economic impact annually.
Ethanol is also a low-carbon fuel option, and reduces greenhouse gas emission by as much as 46 percent compared to regular gasoline, Baachmeier said.
“NDEPA would like to thank Gov. Doug Burgum for his work in recent moths to urge EPA to lift restrictions on year-round E15,” Bachmeier said. “We look forward to working with him and other industry stakeholders to secure a permanent fix to restore year-round access to E15.”
NDEPA is the leading ethanol advocacy organization in North Dakota. It’s mission is to strengthen and advance North Dakota’s ethanol industry through policy, promotion and market development. They’re online at www.ndethanol.org.
To go into effect, the EPA will have to issue a national emergency E15 waiver. The restrictions, which are related to air quality, are usually in effect from June 1 to Sept. 15.
The Biden administration has said it’s looking at making E15 use legal year-round going forward. This would likely take place on a state-by-state basis though, as EPA would have to consider the impact on air quality region by region, for it to survive legal challenges.
Environmental groups have meanwhile, questioned the legality of the move, signaling the potential for lawsuits, particularly if the policy were made year-round.
Senate approves Russian oil import ban
The Senate has approved a ban on Russian oil imports, along with a permanent suspension of normal trade relation status.
“We can and should be doing everything in our power to undercut Putin’s malign influence as they continue their violent unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Banning Russian oil imports and suspending preferential trade treatment shuts down vital revenue streams for Putin’s war chest. We stand strongly with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine,” Senator Kevin Cramer said.
Cramer also joined colleges on a letter urging President Joe Biden to reverse course on failing energy policies and prioritize American domestic production of oil and gas over that produced by dictatorships.
“Your Administration’s energy policies—which focus on restricting, delaying, and killing the production of American energy—have had the predictable but catastrophic effect of driving up energy prices for American working families, increasing pink slips for American energy workers, and significantly empowering our adversaries, especially Putin, who has used energy as a weapon for decades,” the senators wrote. “The American people are looking to their President to rise to this critical moment. Our national security, global stability for ourselves and our allies, as well as the prosperity of every American family are on the line.”
Sen. John Hoeven has also been pressing the Biden administration on its failed energy policies.
“The Biden administration needs to take the handcuffs off our energy producers. We can produce a lot more oil and natural gas, and do it with the best environmental stewardship in the world,” Hoeven said at a press conference with colleagues. “This is supply and demand. Two years ago, the U.S. was producing just under 13 million barrels per day of oil, and now we’re down to about 11.5 million barrels per day. That’s less supply because of the Biden administration’s policies.”
The moratorium on federal leases and moves to block pipelines are exacerbating the current situation, Hoeven added.
“We have stranded natural gas in North Dakota because we can’t get the permits for the gathering systems and pipelines we need to get it to market, let alone to our allies. We also need LNG facilities to get our natural gas to Europe. If we want to continue to cut off the Russia war machine, we need to cut off their ability to sell energy,” Hoeven said. “To the Biden administration — until you change your energy pic, don’t tell Americans you’re trying to help. Your policy is the problem.”
North Dakota certifies new rail safety inspector
North Dakota Public Service Commission has announced that Brad Fuchs has completed all federal training requirements to conduct independent rail safety inspections.
Fuchs joined the PSC in 2021. He has more than 20 years of experience in track construction and maintenance, as well as roadway worker protections.
For the training, Fuchs worked with 11 different FRA track inspectors across seven states, completed an immersive FRA Classroom training program, and did 262 field training tasks. The training was 1,728 hours total.
“Completing this training program is a significant endeavor and we are now back to full strength with two safety inspectors working to enhance the safety of North Dakota’s rail system,” said Commission Chair Julie Fedorchak, who holds the rail portfolio.
While state inspectors are trained and certified by FRA, they are hired by and entirely accountable to the Public Service Commission. They inspect railroads to the same federal safety standards and have the same enforcement authority and tools as federal inspectors.
The Rail Safety program is funded by an existing fuel diesel tax that railroads pay and was created by the legislature in 2015.
NDIC offering hydraulic fracture notification guidance online
There are some rule changes as of April 1 that require 24-hour notice before starting hydraulic fracture stimulation operations. NDIC has provided the details online at https://tinyurl.com/3yrkad5c.
FERC goes back to drawing board on gas policies
The Federal Energy Regulator Commission is pushing the do-over button on its gas policies, after widespread pushback from industry and lawmakers.
FERC had announced it was increasing the weight given to environmental justice and climate costs for new gas projects, citing a trail of court orders vacating past permits for what the courts said were insufficient environmental reviews.
But the war in the Ukraine has been a game changer, and the Biden administration has called for greater natural gas export capacity, not less, and that is obviously going to take more, not less, vital infrastructure. That’s forcing FERC to rethink the policy.
Environmental groups, however, are not happy with this at all, and have suggested a revised FERC policy will attract lawsuits..
Stanford solar cells work at night
Stanford University engineers have formulated a solar cell that can generate electricity at night.
The device works by using a thermoelectric generator to pull electricity from the small difference in temperature between the ambient air and the solar cell.
NPR has a pretty good story on it at https://tinyurl.com/yc54evad.