XTO logo
By Renée Jean rjean@willistonherald.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring Thursday, March 23 at the JMB 14X-15AXD oil and gas well, about 11 miles south of Tioga, North Dakota.

XTO Energy INC reported that 354 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. At the time of reporting 354 barrels had been recovered with vacuum trucks.

Product was contained on-site and cleanup is underway. A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor cleanup required.

Federal and state laws require federal and/or state agencies be notified in the event of accidental spillage of any materials that may pollute water, air or soil.

More information about notifications and the public access tool can be found on North Dakota’s Unified Spill Reporting System page at spill.nd.gov.

Tags

Load comments