Despite the blizzards that walloped Bakken production in April, Continental not only expects to deliver on predicted production for the year, but it has raised its guidance to 210,000 barrels of oil per day.
In its most recent earnings call, Continental President and CEO Bil Berry and Chief Operating Officer Doug Lawler said the company is confident in its numbers for the full year, as well as sequential production growth each quarter.
Lawler credited the increased guidance to better than expected productivity from recently completed wells, as well as increased workover rig activity.
Continental also raised its natural gas production guidance to between 1.1 to 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, due to strong early performance of wells in the Scoop and Stack areas of the Anadarko Basin.
The increase in workover rig activity has added to expected production expense, but the workovers are paying for themselves within two weeks, Lawler added.
“We have completed 301 workovers in the Bakken in the first quarter alone,” he said. “That is 65 more than the company’s ever done, and historically, just an outstanding job that they’re executing in the field up there, at tremendous economics.”
The projects are bringing anywhere from 50 to 55 barrels of oil net, Lawler said.
“You can just see a tremendous runway there, as we expect to continue at a similar pace,” he said. “But we’ll be adjusting that through the year as we see what economically makes the most sense.”
Lawler said the Bakken has the most opportunities for workovers that make sense, but Continental will look at its entire portfolio for such opportunities, and expects to find them in the Permian and Anadarko as well.
The cost has been about 75 cents of BOE, and were $1.13 in the first quarter Berry said.
“That’s 40 cents of uplight there,” he added. “That’s the 301 projects that Doug referenced and obviously they paid out quickly, as indicated. You back that out, and we’re comfortably within our guidance.”
As a result of these favorable metrics, and given the current price environment, Continental has increased its free cash flow guidance to between $4.3 to $4.7 billion for 2022. A substantial portion of that money will be used to continue reducing debt and returning money to shareholders, including ongoing share buybacks.
The company’s improved balance sheet recently led S&P to boost Continental's rating from Triple B minus to Double B plus.
“We are now investment grade rated with all three major credit rating agencies,” Berry said. “With an approximately 31 percent return on capital employed projected for full year 2022.”
Continental officials also spent a good bit of time discussing the $250 million project with Summit carbon solutions, expected to be operational by 2024.
The project will sequester 10 to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, Berry said. By comparison, Continental’s 2020 Scope One emissions were just 2.3 million metric tons.
“Summit is currently raising additional equity and once finalized, we expect to own approximately 25 percent of this enterprise as anequity investment," he said. "Our investment will be funded throughout 2022 and 2023.”
Berry told investors that Continental expects the project to reap both 45Q tax credits, which are presently $50 a ton, but could move to $85 a ton, and a low carbon fuel credit for ethanol available in various states like California.
The exact nature of the commercial arrangement between Continental and Summit has not yet been divulged, but Berry said ethanol is one of the lowest cost sequestration projects available with today’s technology. The project also fits well with Continentals skill sets and knowledge base.
“The emissions from ethanol plants are 97, 98 percent pure carbon dioxide and the remainder is largely water vapor, so that benefits the economics significantly, Lawler added.
As far as acquisitions go, Continental officials said they would continue to look for bolt-ons, but added the current price environment has dampened acquisitions right now.
The company is also looking ahead to inflationary pressure on the oil and gas sector.
“We have allocated an additional $100 to $125 million toward inflation, as we see inflationary pressure of up to 20 percent versus 2021,” Lawler said. “With the strength and year over year consistency of our operations, we have options when it comes to service providers and products we use to execute our program. We will continue to monitor inflation and respond accordingly, including pursuit of further operational and technical efficiencies, as well as adjusting our capital program up or down as economics dictate.”