During the pandemic, Continental went with a gas-weighted profile, but now, with supply-demand curves balancing, it’s planning to flip that ratio around.
That will mean ramping up well completions in the more oil-heavy Bakken instead of the Scoop-Stack play in Oklahoma. In the second half of the year, 70 percent of its well completions will be in the Bakken, versus the 50 percent ratio the company had at the beginning of this year.
That’s going to mean at least one more rig in the Bakken to add to the five that are already running, and the completion of about 65 wells. The company will start drilling out Long Creek in August, which has so far shown very strong initial production stats. The company plans about 56 wells there.
Continental is also paying off its debts faster than expected, thanks in part to stronger than anticipated oil prices. Oil was trading around $65 on Wednesday — versus $15 a barrel last year amid a demand-crushing pandemic and a Russia-OPEC price war that oversupplied an already oversupplied market.
The company has also continued to drop its well costs, which Continental CEO Bill Berry attributed to keeping their teams intact during the pandemic, and putting engineers to work on designing more efficient processes during the downturn, when rigs were less active.
As a result, the company ends the first quarter with a debt level of $4.97 billion, a target it had not expected to hit for another three to six months.
The company will continue to accelerate debt payments, Berry said, and projects it will drop below $4 billion by the end of the year. That will be a $1.5 billion reduction year over year.
“Additionally, we re-established the dividend that was suspended during the pandemic at twice the level prior to the pandemic,” Berry said. “This quarter will serve as a foundation to meet or exceed all of our guidance for the full year, and highlights the unique value opportunities of investing in Continental.”
The dividend is 11 cents per share and begins May 24.
Berry said the company believes Dakota Access will continue to operate, but it is prepared to move its oil if the courts order Dakota Access to shut down. It is also getting ready to rig up in the Powder River Basin, a recent acquisition.
More mergers and acquisitions are likely in the industry, Berry added, and the company is keeping its eyes open for assets that fit its strategy.
ESG was a topic of discussion during Continental’s earnings call. The company reduced greenhouse gas intensity and methane intensity by 23 and 31 percent year over year, and wants to see similar reductions for 2021. It will issue a report on ESG by mid-year.