Chrysie Hendershott, left, and Jorge Sandoval, with North Core, talk with Tyler White, foreground, about potential jobs in the Bakken at the fall Job Fair in this 2021 file photo. North Core will be at a job fair in Tioga Feb. 3 looking for roustabouts.
Northwestern North Dakota’s labor shortage is continuing to deepen, despite the fact it is winter, a time when typically there is a little less oil and gas activity.
“We’re back to where we were as far as whether it’s a job seeker market or an employer market,” Job Services ND’s Williston office manager Paula Lankford told the Williston Herald. “”We’re back to being a job seeker market, where we hav more jobs than job seekers, by quite a bit actually.”
In December, the Williams, Mckenzie, Divide county area had 1,148 job openings, which was a slight increase from November, opposite the trend for the rest of the state.
There were just 294 job seekers looking at all those jobs, which range from health care and teaching to oil and gas and transportation.
CDL drivers were back in the No. 1 spot in November, a 115 percent increase from the previous year, despite it being the middle of winter.
“Once, seasonally we start moving into more of spring and summer, we’re expecting to see those numbers continue to grow for need,” Lankford said.
The demand is strong not just in Williston and Watford City, Lankford added. Outlying areas are experiencing a labor crunch as well.
That has prompted more outreach to places like Crosby and Tioga, the latter of which has a multi-employer job fair scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tioga Community Center.
Employers already signed up for the event include North Core and Wade Works, both of whom are looking for roustabouts. KS Industries is looking for heavy equipment operators, maintenance mechanic/millwright, electrical apprentice/journeymen, safety advisor, CDL drivers, laborers and a shop mechanic.
Precision Completion & Production services, meanwhile, wants experienced floor hands, derrick hands and drillers, while National Oilwell Varco is looking for service technicians.
Oil and gas employer are not the only sectors represented at the Tioga Job Fair. North Dakota Department of Human Service is seeking direct care associates, peer support specialists, skills integrators, addiction counselors and clinicians.
Main Stay Suites, meanwhile, is seeking a front desk agent as well as housekeeping and food and beverage workers. Driveline Retail Merchandising seeks a merchandisers and the Bank of Tioga wants to hire universal bankers.