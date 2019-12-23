Williams County pledged $10 million in grants this year to help schools and townships. Of that, $6 million was allocated to schools and $4 million to townships. The county recently awarded the township grants.
The top award was for a safety project to fix 52nd Street, which was damaged after excessive rain in September caused a road slide.
Here's a look at the awards from most to least:
$1,000,000 — to Williston Township for public safety project to repair retaining wall on 52nd Street from road slide. Total request was for $1.3 million.
$500,000 — to Tyrone for reshaping and surfacing on 60th Avenue. Total request was for $3,000,000.
$400,000 — to Stony Creek (1) for rebuilding on 54th Street. Total request was for $780,000.
$240,000 — to Brooklyn for road repair, drainage issues, culverts, gravel on 56th Street NW at a total cost of $480,000.
$200,000 — to Tioga for dust control and milling on 69th Street. Total request was $500,000.
$160,000 — to Judson for repairs on 142nd Avenue and for dust suppression at a total project cost of $328,000.
$147,300 — to Stony Creek (2) for a consultant for improving drainage and roads. Request was for $100,000.
$100,000 — to Equality for repair of townships roads at a total project cost of $2,000,000.
$90,000 — to Climax for culverts, blading, gravel on 74th Street NW and 152nd Avenue NW at a total project cost of $111,000.
$89,200 — to Pherrin to re-gravel all township roads at a total cost of $89,200.
$80,000 — to Hazel for gravel, road maintenance at a total project cost of $100,000.
$80,000 — to Grenora for improving approaches, replacing culverts at a total project cost of $100,000.
$75,500 — to Hebron for building new road on 56th at a total project cost of $75,500.
$70,000 — to Truax to blade, gravel, and reshape on 52nd Street NW and 117th Avenue NW.
$65,000 — to Rock Island for gravel and blading for 131st, 181st, 128th.
$60,000 — to Wheelock for gravel. Total request was for $60,000.
$50,000 — to Lindahl for gravel. Total request was for $240,000.
$50,000 — to Marshall to raise 125th and gravel for 128th at a total project cost of $90,000.
$50,000 — to Mont for gravel. Total request was $96,525.
$50,000 — to Bull Butte for gravel on 64th and 62nd streets at a total project cost of $50,000.
$50,000 — to Champion for road repairs at a total project cost of $113,000.
$50,000 — to Trenton for road maintenance and dust control. Total request was for $97,866.
$45,000 — to View, for road maintenance, gravel, mowing, replacing signs, and replacing culverts. Total request was for $90,000.
$40,000 — to South Meadow for gravel, culverts, dirt work. Total request was for $150,000.
$35,000 — to Bonetrail for Blading, resurfacing, graveling, rebuilding rods, installing culverts at a total cost of $35,000.
$30,000 — to Big Stone for several projects along portions of 121st Street, 125th, 81st, 122nd at a total cost of $60,000.
$30,000 — to Blacktail for gravel and blading of 70th, 71st, 68th, and 140th streets at a total cost of $60,000.
$30,000 — to Strandahl to remove trees along 152nd, and to build up 67th and 71st. Request was $54,000.
$30,000 — to West Bank, for rebuilding on 62nd Street NW, refurbishing township roads and equipment. Total request was for $218,500.
$25,000 — to Sauk Valley for gravel. Total request was for $49,500.
$20,000 — to Good Luck for road maintenance, gravel and culvert replacement at a total project cost of $35,000.
$20,000 — to Rainbow for culverts, widening approaches, blading at a total cost of $50,000.
$15,000 — to Buford for a culvert on 42nd Street at a total project cost of $15,000.
$13,000 — to Barr Butte for culvert replacement, gravel, hauling, blading on 146th, 149th, and 80th streets at a total cost of $18,000.
$10,000 — to Scorio for dust control. Total request was for $10,000.