The labor force for the Williston region served by North Dakota Job Services is down 5,000 people, but jobs are up 32 percent in April as compared to March of 2020. The downturn in labor force represents about a 14 percent loss year over year.
“The math is not working out well,” Job Services ND Williston’s office manager Paula Lankford told the Williston Herald.
CDL jobs top the list of most wanted employees, Lankford said, with 213 openings listed in the tai-county region her office serves. That’s up 17 percent month over month, and up 8 percent year over year.
Construction and extraction jobs are a close second with 206 openings. That category includes road construction as well, but also includes oil extraction jobs like drilling. That category is up a whopping 54 percent as compared to this time last year.
There are close to five jobs for every person looking in that category, Lankford added.
Health care also remains a hot area, with 164 openings, followed by Installation, maintenance and repair jobs like diesel mechanics, ground maintenance, and so on, at 140 jobs.
That category is only just ahead of administrative support, which has 138 jobs listed.
At one time, there were two people looking at every office job posted in the region, but the tables have turned.
“We have 100 percent more office and administrative support jobs right now than we did last year,” Lankford said.
Perks and salary increases have been slow to return, Lankford said, but some companies never lost the perks, they just got rather quiet about it.
“You don’t see a lot of it being flaunted or advertised,” Lankford said, citing a company who could offer a $3,000 housing allowance, but didn’t want it listed in their employment ad, despite struggling to attract personnel.
There are several efforts underway both locally and statewide to try to ease the labor force crunch, and Lankford is among those involved in them.
Department of Commerce is partnering with Job Service to try to showcase the state and show why it’s such a great place to live and work.
But there’s also a kind of grassroots effort going right now to develop community champions, who will help connect new workers with the community and get them engaged.
Lankford is acting as one of Williston’s initial community champions.
“Obviously I’m also at the Job Service level, and they kind of pair well together, but ideally, we’re looking for a variety of people to step to the plate to fill those positions,” Lankford said. “And they’ll do more trainings, because those of us who are kind of on the professional level and closest to what’s rolling out, we’re going to get a better feel for what this training is and what is expected.”
That training will ultimately get passed along to other people willing to champion the community to help widen the network of people helping to catch potential new workers in a kind of safety net.
One area Lankford said she’s hoping to particularly target are so-called “boomerangs.” These are people who were born in the region, but moved away to find opportunities. Now that there are so many opportunities here, many of them may be interested in returning home.
Lankford counts herself as a boomerang, as is her daughter. Her daughter went away to college in Fargo. Her fiancé has returned from deployment, meanwhile, but didn’t want to live in Fargo.
Williston has plenty of opportunities for them both, Lankford said, and so now her daughter is going to be starting a new job with Corcoran school and moving back home.
“She didn’t really see that coming,” Lankford said. “But to say, what is the appeal? Well the appeal is you’re closer to family. You’re in a region that’s a little bit more of a fitter your style and what you want to do. So we are reaching out to those people to say hey, we’ve got these great opportunities for you here.”
Other target groups include people who are perhaps underemployed, interested in a career change, or maybe not satisfied with their opportunities where they are located.
“There maybe a number of reasons why they may say there’s something about what you have going on there, or they like wide open spaces with hunting and they can do their job here or they can do it in a crammed city environment and they just want a little space,” Lankford said.
A longer-term effort, meanwhile, are CTE centers, which are focusing on training youths to be job-ready once they graduate from high school.