The Bakken doesn’t seem like it would have much to offer a music major, but the play has opened up an unexpected world of opportunity for singer songwriter Alma Cook, and a song that she wrote on first sight of the Bakken is striking a chord in the Bakken and beyond.
The song is ‘5,000 Candles’, and it’s really a love song to the Bakken, paying tribute to people in the oilfield who, day in day out, are doing a job some people in the nation disparage and don’t really appreciate.
It will be on Cook’s latest album, which she has been working on this week in Los Angeles. The new album is going to have 10 or so songs written over the past several years, many of which come out of her experiences here in the Bakken.
“I’m really, really proud of the tracks,” Cook said. “These are some of the best songwriting I’ve ever done. And certainly Chris Thigpen’s music direction and production has never sounded better. So it’s going to be really, really exciting.”
Cook came to Williston after losing a remote copy editing job that had been the bedrock underlying her dreams of a musical career.
“When I lost that copy editing gig, I thought my world was ending,” Cook recalls. “I needed that remote position because I was a musician and it allowed me to tour and it gave me the freedom and flexibility to move to a place like LA, without having to worry about becoming like a barista and having a lot of my time soaked up commuting and so forth.”
Remote jobs were a rare thing at that time, but Cook started texting friends to see what opportunities might be out there. It just so happened that a friend in Williston needed a copy editor’s skill set for compliance and safety documents.
“I was thrown a bone,” Cook said. “And when I started that job, I had no idea what I was doing. I was telling people I didn’t know the difference between a drilling rig and a cell phone tower.”
She soon learned better of course, and as she found herself spending more and more and more time in Williston, ultimately she decided to change states. She still has a foot in California professionally, but considers Williston to be her home.
Cook wrote the bones of the 5,000 Candles song on her first trip into Williston, fine-tuning as she learned more about the oil industry in the Bakken and grew to love it.
“If you’ve ever flown into Williston at night, you’ve seen the flares yourself from 5,000 feet,” Cook said. “It’s magical the first time you see it. Those flares really captivated me, and as I fell more and more in love with the industry and as I began to find my way in the professional landscape a little bit and even make a name for myself, I can say that I started to see the flares, like that beauty, as part of a storyline that was bigger than the flares themselves. It’s really about the people, which is why the video focuses so much on the people’s faces.”
At first, though, Cook didn’t know quite what she had.
“I thought of it as more like an exercise in songwriting,” she recalled. “I was playing with all these rhymes that seemed kind of tongue in cheek, and trying to tell the story of coming into Williston and falling in love with the industry, but really I was like nobody’s gonna want to hear this because it is too many words. I would make myself giggle even singing them.”
Still she brought the song out now and then at singing gigs in the Bakken, often spotlighting a client or friend in the oilfield to dedicate the song to.
“I always thought that was what they were responding to,” Cook said.
But then one night she was in her hometown, Madison, Wisconsin, playing a marathon three-hour set at a restaurant. She needed basically every song she had to fill the time, so she played 5,000 candles toward the end of the gig.
“Multiple people that day messaged me and they’re like yeah, great set, Alma, but that 5,000 candle song was the one that really stood out to me. I’m not going to forget that hook. It’s so catchy and good,” Cook recalled.
She started playing the song then in other venues, and realized it wasn’t just a hometown or Bakken thing.
“That’s when I realized I wanted to record it,” she said. “And it never really would have come about any other way.”
The video itself is a combination of both California and the Bakken, which is an interesting twist for a video that Cook believes helps bridge partisan divides.
“The garage shots were actually shot in California, and we did our best to capture that Williston house party vibe,” Cook said. “And the whole video itself goes from dawn to dusk. I’m really proud of how we pulled that off.”
The video switches between the garage and the Bakken landscape, essentially covering a day in the life of the Bakken — with one notable exception. Since the video was shot in 2020, there isn’t a drilling rig.
The flares that inspired the video, of course, don’t show up until the very end of the video, at night. Finding a flare was difficult as well in 2020, with flaring counts going down dramatically in the Bakken.
“But really I think the biggest thing that I wanted in there were the faces of the people more than anything,” Cook said.