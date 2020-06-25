Bismarck, ND – The North Dakota Petroleum Council announced today they are adding virtual features to the 28th Annual Williston Basin Petroleum Conference set to be held September 1-3, 2020 in Bismarck, N.D.
This year’s conference will include the traditional live and in-person presentations and trade show, but will also introduce new, virtual options that will allow exhibitors and speakers to reach a wider audience through livestreams, enhanced online exhibitor profiles, and more. These new features will allow virtual attendees to watch presentations from the home or office and interact with exhibitors online. The conference will also feature COVID-conscious precautions to ensure the safety of all attendees. Some of the new features include:
Livestream Presentations
Speakers and panels will be livestreamed and available for all registered attendees to view live and after the conference.
Matchmaking and Lead Generation
Attendees can enter information and be matched with both virtual and in-person participants via a new conference app and Online Event Center, with availability starting in August.
Virtual Connection Suites
Exhibitors will have the ability to build an online profile where both virtual and in-person attendees can view details about products and services and arrange meetings to discuss potential business opportunities.
COVID-Conscious Precautions
WBPC is partnering with Sanford Health Bismarck and coordinating with the Bismarck Event Center to host a COVID-Conscious conference. Attendees will have their temps taken when they enter the building. The Event Center will provide hand sanitizer throughout the conference area and high-touch areas will be frequently sanitized. The exhibit hall and registration areas will have additional spacing, including floor markers, to facilitate social distancing. The arenas and meeting rooms will have additional spacing between chairs and tables.
“The industry has faced several challenges these past few months, but we’ve shown time and time again that we are resilient and always ready to innovate to overcome hardships,” said Ron Ness, President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council. “This conference will be dedicated to exploring the ways we can kick-start the Bakken, while allowing for more people to attend from their home or office. We’re excited to bring new virtual options to the conference to allow more people to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from our speakers, learn more about the products and services our exhibitors offer and even virtually explore the University of North Dakota’s world-class core library.”
Ness said that despite some uncertainty surrounding the COVID pandemic, planning has continued and interest remains high. The conference agenda will feature more than 80 speakers, including top Bakken CEOs and executives, as well as government officials. New to this year’s conference is a Pre-Conference Executive Speaker Series available for registrants that will include exclusive and interactive speaking events in the weeks leading up to the conference.
Reservations for booth space have remained steady with 250 booths sold and only a few remaining.
“The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has been a must-attend event for the oil and gas industry for more than 26 years, and this year is no different. We are looking forward to a great conference and we hope to see you there!” said Ness.
For more information about the conference, visit www.wbpcnd.com.
About the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference: The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference is the premier oil and natural gas conference focused on the Williston Basin and the Bakken and brings together key decision makers and industry experts to spur the progress and future development of this world-class resource. The conference alternates between North Dakota and Saskatchewan, Canada every other year and is sponsored by the North Dakota Petroleum Council, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources and Government of Saskatchewan Ministry of the Economy and the Petroleum Technology Research Centre. For more information and to register, visit www.wbpcnd.org.