Williston Basin Oil Production back on track in January

Justin Kringstad

Justin Kringstad

 ND Mineral Resources

As extreme snow conditions subsided a bit from December 2022 to January 2023, North Dakota oil and gas production improved, according to the ND Mineral Resources Dept.

Williston Basin oil production increased from 957,864 barrels per day in December to 1,060,708 BPD in January 2023, ND Production & Transportation (NDPA) data shows.

