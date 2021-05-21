Enthusiasm for the Williston Basin API Chapter’s upcoming golf tournament July 8 and 9 appears to be high, with 30 of 80 spots already full.
This year, API will have both Eagle Ridge and the Links of ND golf courses back for this event, which raises thousands of dollars to support scholarships and other worthy causes in the community.
Sponsors are now being sought for the event. All monetary donations or gift items from door prizes and ditty bag items to team prizes qualifies as part of the overall sponsorship level. Those interested in this type of sponsorship can contact Jonathan Iblings at 406-261-4279, or Kerri Espeland at 612-306-0946 for other forms of sponsorship. Questions about the event can be directed to Ken Callahan at 701-770-5030 or by email to ken.callahan@MDU.com.
Sponsorships and logos can also be handled through API’s website at www.WillistonAPI.com, or checks can be mailed with a completed form to API, Williston Basin Chapter, PO Box 546, Williston, ND 58802.
Sponsors wanting to disburse items into ditty bags given to golfers need a minimum of 550 items, which must be delivered by June 25. Another option is to donate items in quantities of six or 12, as there are six players per team. You could also purchase golf balls for players, and nicer items for team prizes are also needed.
Company logos need to be submitted by June 18, to allow time for making any desired hole signs, pin flags, or picture frames. Submit them in EPS format and email to Info@WillistonAPI.com.
Sponsorships received after the deadline will be assured post event advertisement along with all other sponsors.