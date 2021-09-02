The Williston API has opened its 2021 achievement awards for nominations. The awards annually recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the oil and gas industry throughout the Williston Basin during an awards banquet.
The ninth annual Williston Petroleum Banquet and Achievement Awards is scheduled for 6 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in The Well at Williston State college. The event includes not only fine dining and entertainment, but several opportunities to network.
The doors will open for a social at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7. The program begins at 8 and includes a year-in-review, awards presentation, and keynote speaker Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services.
You do not have to be an API member to submit a nomination for these achievement awards. The nominee also doesn’t have to be member of Williston API, but must be operating in or contributing to the oil and gas industry in the Williston Basin.
There are several awards categories:
• Industry Innovation — Recognizes significant achievements advancing technology, systems, or processes in the oil and gas industry in the Williston Basin. The 2019 winner was the Western Dakota Energy Association’s project’ WISE Roads.
• Community Service — Recognizes individuals and organizations for their commitment, contributions, and service that bolster pride, help non-profits, strengthen boards of directors or help solve challenges. The 2019 award winner was KLX Energy Services.
• Outstanding Achievement, individual & group — Two awards, one for individuals, one for companies, recognizing achievements that have made a significant impact over a long period of time, or a single event that fundamentally changes how something is done. North Dakota Petroleum Council XXdirector Ron Ness received the individual award in 2019, while Secure Energy Services received the group award.
• Lifetime Achievement — Recognizing an individual demonstrating lifelong commitment to the energy industry and community in the Williston Basin. The 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award went to Gary Routh and Larry Laqua.
• Volunteer-of-the-Year, recognizing unselfish and dedicated service to the oil and gas industry in the Williston Basin that makes a significant difference and mirrors the API’s goals to participate, educate and engage. The 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award was Heidi Scott.
• MVP recognizing an individual or company in good standing that volunteers their time within he oil and gas industry and serves as a role model demonstrating work-related and community-based goals to aspire to. The 2019 MVP award went to Monte Besler.
Nomination forms are online at https://www.willistonapi.com/Banquet/Awards. Completed nominations may be sent by mail to Williston API, PO Box 546, Williston, ND 58802 or by email to awards@willistonAPI.com. Nominations are due by Oct. 15, 2021.
Questions may be directed to info@willistonapi.com or Ken Callahan at 701-572-1620.
The submissions will be judged by a committee, which will select three top finalists from the pool of notations. Finalists will be announced prior to the banquet and recognized during the awards banquet, along with the winner of the award.
Williston API is a nonprofit organization of service-minded individuals serving the oil and gas industry and the surrounding community in which they live and work. For information about the Williston Basin Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute, visit them online at www.willistonapi.com.