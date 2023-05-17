Williams, McKenzie counties led March oil and gas production in N.D.

With snow subsiding quite a bit in March compared to February, the N.D. Oil & Gas Division Friday reported stable numbers for oil and gas production throughout the month.
Williams County had 3,203 wells actually producing in March compared to 3,149 in February and 3,576 wells capable of producing in March, according to preliminary data from the most recent N.D. State Industrial Commission Oil & Gas Production Report.
"We should take note that March was a pretty stable month in terms of weather," said Lynn Helms, director of the state's Oil & Gas division, during Helms' May Director's Cut live-streamed media conference.
"Had a big snow event on the first day ... and one on the last day of March," Helms continued. "In between it was just cold — well below normal temperatures, which can restrict or reduce hydraulic fracturing but is not bad enough for movement of people and materials in terms of drilling and production."
The state preliminary report showed Williams County produced 6,495,787 barrels of oil in March and 19,065,156 MCF gas production in the same month, making Williams among the most prolific gas-producing counties in the state (second only to McKenzie County — as was the case in February).
Williams County and the Bakken region are also making advancements in oil-to-gas ratios this year, according to Justin Kringstad, director of the N.D. Pipeline Authority.
"What we have seen in the first part of 2023 is a 20% increase in oil production in eastern Montana relative to early 2022," Kringstad said during the Director's Cut conference. "It's higher than any level we've seen over the last 12 to 14 months — healthy levels of production.
"One of the key things we're looking at is how the drilling activity in North Dakota has shifted over the last several years," Kringstad continued. "In 2019, over a third of all drilling activity was taking place in McKenzie County. ... Fast-forward now to 2022 and 2023, what we've seen is that drilling density and drilling activity move out of what we call the core area."
Kringstad distinguished oil-to-gas ratios from total oil production, of which McKenzie County still leads in N.D. by a long shot. However, the director discussed changes in oil-to-gas ratios, which are now favoring other areas of the state.
"McKenzie County had roughly a 10-year run where they were the No. 1 location for drilling activity," he said. "We've seen that shift now to Dunn County, taking over that position and spreading out a bit more. Dunn County, Williams County, now in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots year to date," in terms of oil-to-gas ratios.
March data revealed a good news/bad news scenario. On one hand, oil production was down a bit. On the other hand, natural gas production remained steady.
"Kind of a mixed bag," Helms said. "Oil production was down, just slightly — a 3% decline. ... Natural gas production held pretty much constant."
Helms reported a decline in gas-to-oil ratios throughout North Dakota in 2023, but he does not anticipate this will be a "long-term trend."
Oil production was down about 36,000 barrels a day throughout the state in March, according to Helms, who noted the decline was offset somewhat by increased well activity.
"Active well count was up 141 [statewide], and natural-gas production held flat," he said.
The result is an increase in gas-to-oil ratios.
Helms attributed some of the recent decline in oil-production to severe weather, which significantly impacts transportation due to negative road conditions.
"That's because [of] road restrictions," Helms said. "That's another phenomenon we have in North Dakota that's kind of unique to this part of the world. During the winter part of the months we get frozen ground down as deep as 6 feet.
"The top 6 feet of the earth freezes, and then that thaws out in April and early May, and the roads become so soft that road restrictions are placed," he explained. "I was just up in northwest North Dakota ... and I saw the trucks that would normally be hauling two boxes of frac sand were hauling one."
Helms predicted drilling activity will increase as road restrictions ease in northwest North Dakota.
"We should see the drilling-rig count return to normal," Helms said.
He also noted drilling has increased in the Fort Berthold area of Newtown.
"Activity on Fort Berthold, particularly in the drilling area, has picked up substantially, with seven rigs running there versus four a month ago," Helms said.
Kringstad pointed out Pad 5 continues to receive the lion's share of oil shipped out of North Dakota. In fact, he reported March saw 100% of the state's crude oil going to the West Coast Pad 5 area. This is the first month in which all of North Dakota's crude oil has been delivered to the West Coast region, Kringstad said.
Addressing flaring, he said companies are demonstrating strong diligence in their efforts to limit natural-gas flaring.
"We're continuing to see the mid-stream companies do a very good job ... getting well-connects completed, staying on top of those new wells as they're coming online," Kringstad said.
Overall, the Bakken region's share of the region's pipeline market remains strong as it "continues to uptick," Kringstad said.
Helms spent a few minutes during the Director's Cut conference discussing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) policies and a recent Bureau of Land Management (BLM) decision to revise its N.D. Resource Management Plan.
"We're very unhappy with the Resource Management Plan and its potential impact on coal mining, critical minerals, rare earth elements and fluid minerals, in particular, which drive the North Dakota economy," Helms said, noting he anticipates the state will likely "actively resist these new EPA restrictions."
"Just this past week, EPA announced its new regulations on carbon pollution," Helms reported. "It's the Clean Power Plan on steroids."
Helms briefly addressed global pricing and worldwide demand for U.S. oil, noting the long-term impact on North Dakota appears to remain positive.
"Even with the low price of gas [at pumps], oil prices are robust enough that the companies are actually planning to grow their oil production this year," Helms said.
"In summary, March was a pretty good month," he continued. "Very cold. Less snowfall. I'm anticipating that April will not look so good. We had major snowstorms."
Leading into N.D. oil and gas production activities in April, Helms said he anticipates lower numbers.
"We'll see those March production numbers probably come down as we look at April numbers," he said.