Williams, McKenzie counties led March oil and gas production in N.D.

Lynn Helms

Lynn Helms, director of North Dakota's Oil & Gas division, said March was a "pretty stable month in terms of weather," which is a major benefit to the production of oil and gas.

 N.D. Dept. of Mineral Resources

With snow subsiding quite a bit in March compared to February, the N.D. Oil & Gas Division Friday reported stable numbers for oil and gas production throughout the month.

Williams County had 3,203 wells actually producing in March compared to 3,149 in February and 3,576 wells capable of producing in March, according to preliminary data from the most recent N.D. State Industrial Commission Oil & Gas Production Report.

An error occurred