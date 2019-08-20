Secure Energy Services will need one more permit in addition to its state permit before it can lay claim to being the state’s first TENORM disposal facility.
They’ll need an amended conditional use permit from Williams County.
The prospective TENORM facility was discussed at the regular session of Williams County Commissioners on Tuesday.
“I went back through our records, and TENORM was not a consideration at the time,” Director of Development Services Kameron Hymer told Williams County Commissioners.
Hymer notified the company’s officials that they would need an amendment for their CUP from Williams County, in addition to their permits from the state, before they could begin accepting any material whose radioactivity exceeds 5 pico curies per gram.
The requested amendment will be run through Planning and Zoning first for a recommendation, before returning to Williams county Commissioners for consideration.
Kurt Rhea, radiation safety officer for Secure Energy, was present at the meeting to answer Commissioners’ questions.
Commissioner Steven Kemp wanted to know about radiation amounts, and whether they can be further concentrated.
“Let me bring some context to that,” Rhea said. “The reality is that radioactive material exists all around us. If I had detection equipment here in this meeting today, the meter would not read zero.”
Background radiation is present in varying levels in everything from sunshine to food and water, Rhea said.
The state, since 2016, is now allowing up to 50 pico curies per gram of radiation in solid wastes brought to landfills that have appropriate permits for that.
“That is extremely low,” Rhea said. “There are other facilities in Idaho, for example, that allow up to 100 pico curies. There’s one in Colorado that allows 12,000 pico curies per gram. So when we look at the number 50, it is very low.”
Rhea added that the facility will also be limited to accepting 25,000 tons of TENORM per year.
“That may sound like a large number, but the landfill design is for over 4 million cubic yards of material,” Rhea said. “The dilution is to less than 15 percent of the material allowed. And the nature of the material is not unlike what is already going there. It is a soil-like material.”
The levels present in the soil, while higher than has been accepted in the past, are still low enough to be comparable to things like a granite counter top in a home, Rhea said, or a dental x-ray.
As far as whether radioactivity can be concentrated, Rhea pointed out that the materials are from naturally occurring sources, and are not being infused with anything that creates new radioactive material.
“It’s actually concentrated through some of the process that occur,” he said. “And, literally in most cases, what we are talking about is production water filtered at saltwater disposals. The solids accumulate some of the naturally occurring radioactive materials.”
Those materials, while more concentrated than NORM, are still at low levels, Rhea added.
“Secure Energy will continue to take material out of state that exceed the threshold of 50 pico curies per gram,” he said.
On an unrelated matter, Commissioners also approved the start of a $13 million addition to the County Highway Complex for an Emergency Services Center. In addition to a shared space for 911 Dispatch, it will include space for storing emergency management and Sheriff’s Department equipment. Jim Steinman was chosen as the project manager, JLG as the architect, and the county will use the construction manager at risk process for oversight.
A building committee composed of all five county commissioners, department heads and affected groups was formed which will work on the selection of a company for the Construction Manager at Risk.
The estimated timeline will work through the winter to select the Construction Manager At Risk firm, with construction set to begin in the spring of 2020.
Commissioners also approved a lump sum of $50,000 to the Family Crisis Shelter for five missed years beginning including 2015, 16, 17 and 18.
Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery said the facility was supposed to have sent a letter requesting the funds, but in the boom, it was something that fell through the cracks.
“I’m assuming that with everything that went on they forgot, and we forgot,” he said. “II think we have made a note to include this in the budget hearing process, so it isn’t forgotten again.”
On other matters commissioners:
• Approved a letter of intent to lease a tower to the state for the interoperability network.
• Heard a status report on a new agricultural extension agent for Williams County. NDSU is about to begin advertising for the position.
• Approved creation of a civil forfeiture fund for money seized from drug-related activity, prompted by legislative changes. The old process required only probable cause for forfeiture, where the new standard requires a conviction. Law enforcement agencies seeking to use money from the funds now have to write a grant requesting the funds. Williams County will let a board approve up to $2,500 in grants. More than that will require commission approval.
• Extended the closing date for the sale of county property to Busted Knuckle Brewer to Sept. 20, to accommodate title work that is still being finalized.
• Moved the Sept. 17 Commission meeting to 9:30 a.m. so that commissioners can personally attend the annual meeting of the Upper Missouri Health District that same morning at 8:30 a.m.