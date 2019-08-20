The state has opened a public comment period for what will be the state’s first landfill lic…

TENORM refers to naturally occurring radioactive material or NORM that has been further concentrated by technological processes. NORM is routinely brought to the surface whenever crude oil and natural gas are extracted. It settles out in tank bottoms and filters, becoming a little more concentrated than it was in the ground.

State opens public comment period for TENORM facility

North Dakota has not had any facilities that could legally accept TENORM. Up until 2016, the state limited the amount of radioactivity in solid wastes sent to landfills to 5 pico curies per gram. That sent a majority of TENORM wastes across the border to facilities in northeastern Montana.

After studying the issue, the North Dakota Department of Health decided to raise the threshold it would allow in a permitted landfill to 50 pico curies per gram. That was based on what federal regulators consider to be safe exposure levels for workers at such a facility.

Secure Energy was among facilities that applied for the new permits in 2016. So far, no permits have been granted under the new law. Secure Energy’s will be the first, if it is approved.

The state has opened a 30-day comment period for the permit it proposes to issue to Secure Energy.

The comment period is now through Sept. 9, 2019.

Comments may be directed in writing to:

Radioactive Materials License Comments North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Division of Waste Management 918 East Divide Avenue, 3rd Floor Bismarck, ND 58501-1947

Or electronically to ram@nd.gov.

Comments must be received by the end of the public comment period to be considered in the final license determination.