Cody Exploration of Bismarck was the highest bidder in a slate of 20 parcels in the Bureau of Land Management’s quarterly oil and gas lease sale, purchasing a 150.14-acre parcel in the middle north region of the county for $331 per acre and a total lease cost of $51,127.
The sale, on Dec. 18, included 18,900 acres in Montana and North Dakota, and included two parcels in northern Williams County.
There were two other bidders for the 150.14-acre parcel in Williams County, one of them the Missouri River Royalty Corporation, also based in Bismarck. It purchased four parcels in Richland County and one in Powder River County.
Its four parcels ranged in cost from $5 per acre to $9 per acre. It spent about $34,105 for a total of 4,343 acres, 160 of which were in Powder River County, and the rest in Richland County.
Oklahoma-based Continental Resources was also among bidders for the parcels. They purchased a 1,472-acre tract in Richland county at $24 per acre, for a total cost of about $38,236, and a 440-acre tract in Richland County for $27 per acre, for a a total cost of $12,188, outbidding competitor Missouri River Royalty for the tracts.
Colorado-based Glacier Land Services, meanwhile, purchased the other parcel in Williams County, at $14 per acre for a total cost of about $2,684. They also purchased aa 623-acre parcel in Divide County at a cost of $52 per acre and a total cost of $34,040, outbidding competitor Missouri River Royalty.
A 160-acre tract in Burke County was purchased by Dallas-based Rockall Agent at $22 per acre, or a total cost of about $4,007.
Six properties did not sell, all of them located in Powder River County, Montana.
It was not clear what will happen to the unsold properties. A spokesman for the BLM said the individuals who mainly deal with oil and gas lease sales are on vacation and unavailable to provide further comment.
There were 23 registered bidders in all, but only seven won auctions and made purchases.
In all, the quarterly sale held on Dec. 18 raised $191,912.50. Fifty percent of the revenue goes to the states where the oil and gas activity is occurring, and the remaining goes to the U.S. Treasury.
The leases are for 10 years, and for as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities. If the leases result in oil or gas production, 12.5 percent of the royalties collected are shared between the federal government and states.
Two protests to the sale were filed, one from the National Wildlife Federation and the Montana Wildlife Federation, and another from the Western Environmental Law Center, Sierra Club, and several other environmental groups.
The groups said that the Bureau of Land Management failed to meet its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act by not considering a wide enough range of alternatives and not actually taking a “hard” look at environmental impacts.
The groups also said that the BLM must evaluate cumulative impacts on sage-grouse habitat, and must evaluate the impact to climate change.
Ten of the 20 parcels, totaling 11,691 acres, intersect with sage-grouse habitat, and eight of the parcels intersect with mule deer and pronghorn winter range.
“The leasing is being conducted in a way that is contrary to the 2015 sage-grouse resource management plans (RMPs), which direct BLM to prioritize leasing outside PHMA and GHMA,” National Wildlife Federation said in its protest letter.
The WELC group, meanwhile, added the long-eared bat to its list, and said that the BLM sale violates the Endangered Species Act.
The Bureau of Land Management made a detailed response to each claim, and dismissed the protests.