Williams County will be meeting in executive session to discuss its negotiating strategies for a pending contract with Cerilon GTL, the company that has proposed building a $2.8 billion gas to liquids facility in Trenton.
Cerilon is fresh off a successful bid for a $7 million grant and $40 million loan from North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. The award was the third the company has collected,, with the state earlier awarding it $3 million from the Development Fund Board to assist it with initial development and Williams County agreeing to loan it $6 million, once the company has signed binding land purchase agreements for the project.
Canada-based Cerilon is proposing to start the plant with an initial 24,000 barrels per day of ultra-low sulfur diesel and other specialty products like naphtha. It would consume around 240 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, which will help increase capacity for natural gas.
The plant, once built, will also represent the first stepping stone in a value-added petrochemicals industry for the state, something officials have been trying for to achieve almost since the boom began. Cerilon also intends to capture 2 million tons per year of carbon dioxide.
“The Cerilon GTL complex has the potential to be one of the largest economic expansion projects in the history of North Dakota,” Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said in a media release when the plant was announced. “GTL facilities support the oil industry while reducing environmental impacts. The Williams County facility will be one of many expansions that make North Dakota a leader in carbon neutrality.”
Gov. Doug Burgum has challenged North Dakota's oil and gas industry to join the state in reaching net carbon neutral by 2030.
“The global investment community and markets are demanding low carbon energy,” Burgum said. “North Dakota is well-positioned to be a global leader and coveted location for businesses who are looking to expand and respond to the many factors that are currently shaping the future of energy.”
Cerilon officials told Williams County Commissioners in a recent open session that they have already lined up a “super major” partnership that will buy 100 percent of all their products. The partnerships are with two of the top five energy companies in the world.
“What we have is really a perfect deal in the sense that 100 percent of all our products that we will be producing, they want to buy, and they’ve given us an off take agreement for that,” Cerilon Chairman Nico Duursema told Commissioners. “They’ve also given us a supply agreement. And then, on top of that, the licensing of the technology is, you know, from a partnership of two of the top five majors in the world.”
A Web page for the Cerilon group of industries lists military grade jet fuel as among potential products produced by the plant, as well as base oils from natural gas.
Construction on the facility is expected to begin in early 2023. Its location in Trenton will allow rail and pipeline access, and also has carbon sequestration opportunities. The company estimates it will sequester 2 million tons of carbon annually.
The Cerilon plant is different from the biofuels plant also being discussed for the Trenton area.SAFuels X was also in the running for a CSEA grant along with Cerilon and Wellspring Hydro, but dropped out of the running and said it would return for a future grant round.
Wellspring Hydro, a Williams County company seeking to extract useful commodities from produced water like salts and lithium, was also in the running and received a 1.1 million grant from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.