Williams County has been dealt another blow in an unjust enrichment case filed against it by Twin City Technical, Three Horns Energy, Prairie of the South and Irish Oil and Gas over bonus payments involving minerals it turned out the county ultimately did not own.
Williams County Director of HR, Communications, and GIS Helen Askim told the Williston Herald the decision is another legal step in a long line of them starting in 2015.
“At this time, we can provide only limited comment on the case as there are still steps possible before the final outcome is known,” she said. “Our legal counsel is in the process of reviewing the ruling.”
Askim also said that if payment becomes due at the end of the process, Williams County has taken steps to ensure it can take care of that obligation, although she acknowledged the payment will not be covered by liability insurance.
An executive session has been set for 8 a.m. March 23 to discuss the next steps in the litigation, as well as a project contract for County Road 8.
The Twin City Tech/Irish Oil suit began in 2015, after the implementation of four leases in 2012, for which Williams County received $1.3 million in bonus payments.
A year later, in 2013, Hess notified the Companies that there were incurable title defects and suggested that Williams County did not own any interest in the subject minerals. The Companies then notified Williams County of the issue, and requested the return of the bonus payments. They filed suit in 2015, after the county refused to repay the bonus.
A lower court ultimately ruled that the county violated statuary notice and bidding requirements, which voided the leases. It issued orders granting a bench trial, compelling discovery, and awarding expenses and attorney fees.
Williams County appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court, where Judge Jerod E. Tufte presided over the case. He affirmed the lower court orders, including attorney’s fees listed at $7,204.55, but modified the order to subtract a $420 research fee.
Tufte said Williams County cannot re-litigate the unjust enrichment claim, nor can it subsequently raise defenses of waiver and unclean hands. These would represent new issues on appeal.
Laches, which refers to untimely filed claims, also fails in this case to prevent the Companies’ unjust enrichment claims, Tufte said. He also agreed with the lower court decision to award prejudgment interest beginning from September 2015, instead of from 2016. The latter is when the Companies amended their legal complaint to allege the contract was invalid due to the county's failure to follow advertising and bidding requirements, instead of a lack of mutual assent.
“Laches does not arise from a delay or lapse of time alone,” Tufte wrote in his opinion. “But is a delay in enforcing one’s rights which works a disadvantage to another.”
Williams County had contended that a crucial witness passed away during the legal process, testimony that didn’t become relevant to the county’s defense until after the Companies amended their complaint in 2016.
Tufte, however, said the county had almost two years between 2016 and the time of the witness dying in 2018 to obtain the testimony if it had needed it.
“We conclude the county could not have been prejudiced by any delay in the companies commencing suit, because (Grant) Archer’s testimony was either irrelevant to the prevailing claims in this case or not diligently pursued by the county,” he wrote. “Thus, if the county was prejudiced, it was a result of its own inaction.”
Tufte also rejected a contention that the suit prejudices the county financially because it has already spent the bonus payments on construction of a county building, and because repaying the money could ultimately hurt innocent taxpayers.
“The district court, however, found the building project was approved before the County received the bonus payments and was not dependent on the bonus payments for completion,” Tufte wrote.
Williams County’s April 2012 meeting minutes show county officials considered bids for the building project, determining the project would cost $5.3 million, and agreeing the money would be found “somewhere,” Tufte pointed out.
“After approving project bids, the meeting minutes note that money had been set aside in a separate fund consisting of ‘crew housing permit fees and oil leases,’” he added. “The district court found there was no evidence that even if the Companies had discovered the title defects immediately after signing the leases and notified the County, the County would have foregone or scaled back the building project.”
Tufte also noted testimony from the county’s finance director and its auditor that indicate the county has had adequate unallocated funds in its general fund at all times from the end of 2012 to 2015 that would allow it to pay the Companies’ claim without injuring taxpayers.
“On the basis of its findings, the district court concluded laches did not apply,” Tufte said. “We conclude the district court’s findings are not clearly erroneous, and it did not err by concluding laches did not bar the Companies’ unjust enrichment claim.”