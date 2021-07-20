Williams County Commissioners deferred a decision to limit the number of special waste landfills allowed to accept TENORM in favor of a public hearing to gather input from the general public on the matter.
The idea of limiting the number of TENORM facilities had been announced at a previous County Commission meeting. During Williams County’s regular commission meeting on Tuesday, July 20, States Attorney Karen Prout told commissioners they can regulate the number of such facilities, but must pass an ordinance outlining that authority.
At first the measure seemed to have broad support among commissioners, but during discussion a number of questions were soon raised.
“I’m not in favor of limiting the disposal as much as I despise the fact that we allowed it anyway,” Commissioner Beau Anderson said. “So in my opinion, let the free market take care of us. They want to put in 100 of them, I guess that’s the bed we made.”
Anderson qualified his opinion by acknowledging he lives near one of the permitted TENORM disposal sites, and doesn’t particularly want that site to be one of only two where Technologically Enhanced Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials from oil and gas extraction can go.
Commission Chairman Steve Kemp, meanwhile, and Commissioner Cory Hanson were concerned about picking winners and losers, and felt the free market should be allowed to work.
“I think this was done with good intent,” Kemp said. “I have a tendency to believe that the market will determine this, and I appreciate Beau’s perspective on this, because I think it’s a very interesting perspective.”
Commissioner Barry Ramberg and Dave Montgomery meanwhile were in favor of a limit, to avoid a situation where high oil prices or other market conditions leads to far more TENORM facilities than the market can really bear on a long-term basis. Otherwise that could potentially leave the county with some liabilities if a market collapse led the facilities to go bankrupt.
Montgomery said if Commissioners aren’t in favor of setting a limit, perhaps it’s best to let the measure fail. It can always be reconsidered if circumstances warrant, but Anderson said he would like to hear public opinions on it.
“I don’t want to discredit Mr. Montgomery’s thoughts and stuff here,” he said. “I also want to say that part of this is my … I mean it’s just where I live, so I have to deal with it. So I apologize for my, my behavior. However, I mean that’s my personal opinion, but I would like to hear the public’s comments.”
Prout suggested the best vehicle for receiving public comments on the idea of limiting the number of TENORM facilities would through the Planning and Zoning Committee.
Commissioners subsequently rejected the motion for setting limits unanimously and unanimously passed a second one calling for a public hearing. The date and time of the public hearing will be advertised in the Williston Herald at a date yet to be determined.