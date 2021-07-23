Last year the North Dakota Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision in the Wilkinson's disputed mineral rights case that the state no longer has any claim to any minerals under Lake Sakakawea that lie outside the historical Missouri River channel. But it also sent the case back to the lower court in Williams County, to consider damages.
Judge Paul Jacobson did just that on Thursday and Friday, hearing testimony from Wilkinson family members about their struggle to regain minerals that official records show the family retained after Lake Sakakawea was flooded in 1958.
“We thought it was a good trial,” John Patch told the Williston Herald. “We finally felt like we had our chance to have a day in court, and let the court hear the family story of what we’ve been through for the last decade. And we felt like the information and all the evidence that was presented is going to help the court come to a fair and just outcome.”
Bill Wilkinson agreed.
“We just now wait,” he said. “See how the judge rules eventually.”
Patch’s brother, Mike, meanwhile, testified in court how happy the family was to learn that some of their land would be producing royalties, and how frustrating it was to later learn that the state had somehow, without any notice, claimed some of what turned out to be the family's most lucrative mineral rights.
“The shocker was the actions of what we thought was the great state of North Dakota,” Mike Patch testified. “I was born and raised here my entire life. My mother was born and raised here her entire life. You just don’t think the state would do that.”
John Patch recalled how the family waited and waited for a royalty check to arrive before finally stumbling into information that the state was somehow claiming those minerals for itself.
“I assumed that it was an error or misunderstanding or something,” John Patch testified.
Given that, he first tried just talking to public officials about what had happened, and why minerals he knew were owned by his family had somehow been claimed by the state.
“There has to be something I can do about this,” he told one public official. “I have to give you our information.”
But he was told nothing could be done. The state had done a study, he was told, to determine which minerals it owned, and the study was final.
Meanwhile, huge bonus payments were flowing to the Wilkinson’s acres, John learned. One section received $660,000.
He went to more meetings, where he was told a final determination had not yet been made, and that the state just needed to establish what it owned. But he was also told by a different public official in the same timeframe that the state was not going to do anything different than what the study said, unless told to do so by “a guy in a black robe or the legislature.”
Both of those things ultimately did happen, as the Wilkinson court case worked its way through the legal system and a judge decided the family was right, and that the state could not take their minerals without just compensation. Meanwhile, the state legislature finally approved a bill that specified the state did not own minerals under Lake Sakakawea that lie outside the historical Missouri River’s ordinary high water mark. The state then commissioned a study, the Wenck study, to determine which minerals are which.
The Supreme Court has upheld the state's law defining which minerals belong to the state. And, on further appeal in the Wilkinson case, the higher court not only upheld the family's ownership of the minerals, but it remanded the case back to determine whether damages are owed.
The Wilkinson’s attorney Josh Swanson tallied up costs totaling as much as $2.5 to 3 million dollars for the family, some of whose family members have already died and will thus never benefit from the minerals rights they owned. Swanson's total includes 10 years worth of attorney’s fees in the case, Swanson told the Williston Herald, as well as lost interest on royalties the family could have been investing, and bonuses the state received for leasing properties it did not lawfully own.
That total does not include anything for what attorney Swanson called “heartache in the process,” even though there is a pathway for that in the conversion statute.
The outcome of this damages phase of the Wilkinson case has potentially broad implications for the state. It faces many other similar suitors with disputed minerals that the Wenck study says lie under Lake Sakakawea but outside the historical high water mark of the Missouri River channel.
“As we know there’s hundreds of millions of dollars that are being held in the assigned fund balance of the Strategic Investment Improvement Fund,” Swanson said. “And if the claim goes against the state, they certainly have a lot of exposure and risk. And for the life of me, what I really don’t understand is the fact that they’ve never made any effort to reach out. Now that the Wilkinsons own the property, under the law the state committed a taking. Nothing they do or argue can change that. If it were me on the other side, I'd cut my losses."
The state’s attorney on the case was approached for comment, but told the Williston Herald they do not comment on matters of litigation.