Just ahead of the planned merger with Oasis Petroleum, Whiting Oil and Gas turned out to be the high bidder in the Bureau of Land Management’s Montana/Dakotas oil and gas lease sale.
The sale netted $5.354 million for 19 parcels, of which Whiting’s bids totaled $2.346 million for a 68.53 acre parcel in Mountrail County. Whiting has since merged with Oasis Petroleum. The two are operating under the new name, Chord Energy.
There were a total of 23 parcels totaling 3,405 acres in both Montana and North Dakota in the sale. It’s the first of five sales across Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas.
The Bureau of Land Management, in a media release, said the parcels offered for sale were based on recommendations from the Department of the Interior’s Report on the Federal Oil and Gas Leasing Program, as well as other reports issued by the Governmental Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office, as well as input from Tribal consultation, environmental reviews, and resolution of protests received.
The sale was the first to implement an increased royalty rate of 18.75 percent, which the Department said in its report on the program would be more in line with the rates charged by states and private landowners. Royalty rates had not been increased in decades, the Interior’s report noted.
Links to the environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale, and proposed lease stipulations, are available online at the BLM ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2015346/510.
Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid lease Sale System, online at https://nflss.blm.gov/leasesale/list.
Sale a lightning rod for political rhetoric
The flurry of political reactions to the sale seemed to vary along predictably strict party lines.
“Yesterday’s better late than never onshore lease sale demonstrates not only the attractiveness of the Bakken, but the dire need for domestic oil and gas production amidst soaring inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, and a hostile Administration,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said. “Energy producers paid up to $2.3 million each for 15 parcels in North Dakota. This provides critical dollars for the state and local communities in addition to good-paying jobs while increasing the supply of energy which is in high demand. The Administration should hold more lease sales and offer more parcels industry is looking to develop.”
Green groups are still trying to stop the sales, Cramer added.
“Radical environmentalist groups, however, are challenging this long-overdue lease sale – the very first of the Biden Administration – hoping to stop responsible energy development in the U.S. altogether,” he said. “The Department of the Interior recently revived secretive sue and settle tactics. Considering this Administration’s open disdain for lawful leasing, Americans should pay close attention to the likely payouts to their obstructionist friends.”
Cramer was also very critical of recent calls for a cumulative environmental impact analysis for all of June’s quarterly lease sale.
“(That) is driven solely by wishes to stop fossil fuel production in a time when the world is in such desperate need for it,” he said. “A very dangerous precedent could be set here. It has broader implications, including weakening national security, obstructing any chance at energy independence, cutting off important revenue for North Dakota and the country, and hampering global climate goals by shifting production to countries like Russia, Venezuela, and Iran. This is not in North Dakota’s interest, nor the country’s interest.”
Green groups, meanwhile, suggested that Biden has forgotten all his campaign promises by merely holding the sale at all, and urged the administration to call off the rest more or less immediately.
“President Biden’s massive public lands giveaway in the face of utter climate catastrophe is just the latest sign that his climate commitments are mere rhetoric,” Friends of the Earth Senior Fossil Fuels Program Manager Nicole Ghio said. “Fossil fuel extraction on public lands causes nearly a quarter of U.S. climate pollution, and minor concessions like raising royalty rates fail to address emissions. The more public lands sacrificed to Big Oil, the more economic damage, death, and destruction are baked into our future. To stave off the worst of climate change, Biden must keep his promise and end all new leasing on public lands and waters.”
Center for Western Priorities Executive Director Jennifer Rokala said the results of the sale also showed that oil and gas companies are “just fine” with paying market-rate royalties for oil and gas leases.
“The Interior Department was right to use its discretion to remove 80 percent of the acres originally planned for this lease sale,” she said. “Oil and gas companies already have millions of acres of our public land locked up in unused leases and thousands of unused drilling permits. Shrinking this sale and raising federal royalty rates to align with those levied at the state level shows that the Biden administration is listening to those who are tired of seeing our public lands sold at bargain basement prices. Now, the administration needs to go beyond these temporary changes with top-to-bottom reform of the oil and gas leasing system. The era of oil and gas companies locking up our public lands while ripping off taxpayers needs to end.”
Five-year plan for oil and gas leasing released
Meanwhile, back at the DC ranch, the Biden administration’s five-year oil and gas leasing plan has finally been released. It seemed to garner praise from very few.
Industry groups were particularly critical.
“At a time when Americans are facing record high energy costs and the world is seeking American energy leadership, tonight’s announcement leaves open the possibility of no new offshore lease sales, the continuation of a policy that has gone on for far too long,” API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics, and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola said. “Because of their failure to act, the U.S. is now in the unprecedented position of having a substantial gap between programs for the first time since this process began in the early 1980s, leaving U.S. producers at a significant disadvantage on the global stage and putting our economic and national security at risk.”
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin called the plan long overdue, and chastised the Biden Administration for even including an option for zero lease sales.
“While Americans everywhere are suffering from record high gas prices and disruptions in the global oil market caused by Putin’s senseless war in Ukraine, the Department of the Interior hasn’t held any successful offshore lease sales since November 2020,” the West Virginia Democrat said in an emailed statement. “Moreover our allies across the free world are in desperate need of American oil and gas — which is the cleanest produced in the world.”
Manchin said the leasing program already has plenty of flexibility in it to adjust sales later, pointing to the three canceled lease sales earlier in the year.
“Our leasing programs are a critical component of American energy security,” he said. “I hope the administration will ultimately green light a plan that will expand domestic energy production, done in the cleanest way possible, while also taking the necessary steps to get our offshore leasing program back on track to give the necessary market signals to provide price relief for every American.”