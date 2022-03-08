They don’t yet have a name, but they will soon be the Williston Basin’s largest asset holder and its No. 2 producer. Whiting and Oasis have announced a merger, WHOAsis if you will, because it's the sort of deal that stops you for a moment as you consider the ramifications. This deal doubles the size of either company alone, giving them 972,000 net acres and 170,000 barrels of oil production per day, all while maintaining an essentially leverage-free company.
Whiting was one of the first Bakken companies to declare bankruptcy in the wake of the COVID-19-induced downturn in the oil and gas sector in 2020. It had too much debt from the Kodiak deal, which left it too overextended when yet another downturn hit. Oasis followed suit not long after. It had overextended itself in part with what was one of the most expensive entries into the Permian.
The two emerged from bankruptcy a few short months later, shedding billions in debt in the process, and followed what seemed like an almost identical playbook. Each company sold off assets in other basins and used the proceeds to scale up in the Williston Basin, snapping up contiguous properties, all while maintaining as low a debt profile as possible.
Neither of these companies can achieve the size and scale they would need, however, to make further deals on the Williston Basin consolidation that is likely ahead, Enverus analyst Andrew Dittmar told the Williston Herald in an email.
“This is particularly key, as there are large positions held by multi-basin producers that could be available as acquisition targets for Whiting and Oasis, but were likely beyond the scope of deals that either company could tackle on their own,” he said. “Further acquisitions should be part of the combined companies’ strategy, as inventory management is key in a relatively mature play like the Bakken, and further consolidation will continue to broaden the company’s relevance in equity markets.”
Peterson appeared to reflect similar reasoning during an investor call when asked if the new company plans to roll up more acquisitions in the Basin.
“I think our visions really align,” he said. “How we’ve gone the last year to grow our positions in the Basin. And I think putting the two companies together obviously gives us much, much more financial strength to pursue or chase other situations that might arise.”
Peterson also described the WHOAsis merger as just the first in a series of steps the new company needs to take over the next several years.
New financial strength is just one of several advantages Whiting and Oasis gain by merging, Peterson added.
The new company will be worth about $6 billion combined and will generate $1.2 billion in free cash flow at $85 WTI pricing and $3.50 MMBtu NYMEX gas. This while remaining basically leverage free.
Whiting shareholders will own about 53 percent of the combined company upon closing and Oasis shareholders will own about 47 percent. Whiting shareholders will receive $6.25 per share in the form of merger consideration, while Oasis shareholders will get a special dividend of $15 per share.
“As we look to the free cash flow that’s going to be generated by the combined entity, it is a pretty sizable number,” Peterson said. “So I think returning some to our shareholders up front makes a lot of sense.”
A name will be announced at a later date for the new company, which will be headquartered in Houston, which is where Oasis is headquartered. Whiting's Denver headquarters, meanwhile, will also be maintained for the foreseeable future.
WHOAsis will be run by top executives from both companies, Peterson said, bringing together two very experienced Bakken teams. Whiting President and Chief Executive Officer Lynn Peterson will serve as Executive Chair and Oasis Chief Executive Officer Danny Brown will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new company.
Peterson and Brown outlined $65 million in cost savings they expect on an annual basis starting the second half of 2023, after the transaction closes in late 2022.
Brown said about $35 million is associated with administrative items, and about $30 million are operational synergies, while Peterson stressed that the executive team is not trying to be overly aggressive on cost efficiency.
“We are excited to move forward together as a much stronger combined company with a debt-free balance sheet,” Peterson said. “And we’re confident that our combined company will continue to be a leader from an ESG perspective.”
Brown said both companies together will be second lowest in the Williston Basin in terms of greenhouse gas emissions intensity, based on gross operating production.
“While we’re pleased with the performance, I think it’s fair to say we’re excited to work together ro build on these best practices and reduce our emission intensity further,” Brown added.
Oasis and Whiting each plan to continue their existing activity levels, running about the same number of rigs in each company prior to close and for a period of time after the closing, until the management team has put together a new, integrated and optimized development plan.
Among the low-hanging fruit as far as opportunities to improve efficiency, Peterson said he foresees longer laterals on a combined acreage position, as well as more flexibility to move rigs and completion crews around, while avoiding any midstream constraints.
Analysts are characterizing the merger as a true marriage of equals, but don't think it's necessarily a harbinger for further public company consolidation.
“There are not that many potential merger pairs out there that have as clear a path to consolidation as these two,” Dittmar said, adding, “Rather than signaling an exit for a seller or a strategic shift for a buyer, this deal is about two companies that plan to continue down the same path as before the deal, but have merged their parallel tracks. In a highly volatile energy market like we have currently, mergers of equals like this make more sense than a true buy/sell deal that is hard to price.”