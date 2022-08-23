Whiting-Oasis first earning call outlines Bakken battle plan for newly named Chord Energy

In its first earnings, the combined Whiting-Oasis company outlines its Bakken battle plans, and offers the first behind-the-veil look at the combined company that is now known as Chord Energy.
CEO Danny Brown said the company has turned its integration into an opportunity to challenge the status quo, and seek ways to improve its processes up and down the line.
“We’re having our leaders and teams keep an open mind and determine the best way to do things going forward, without any bias toward the way things were traditionally done at either predecessor company,” he said. “We think this is critical if we’re to capture all the opportunity that this merger offers.”
The result is $100 million per year in “synergies,” Which Brown said would be realized over time on both capital and operating fronts.
“We see multiple opportunities to leverage each company’s proven strength in areas such as shortening well downtime, running a more efficient worker program, reducing drilling days, improving well completions, optimizing facility design and construction, and many other aspects of the business,” he said.
One example, from Chord Energy's Chief Operating Officer Chip Rimer, involves less sand entering the wellbore on the production side.
“We think we can improve downtime drastically,” he said.
The new approach will reduce costs for worker rigs, and for oversight. It will even improve a safety factor, he said, as well as help ensure continuous well flow.
“The other one I’d like to point out is probably the facilities build,” he said. “There’s a modular design that is prefabricated in the shop. You bring them out to location, you minimize the impact on location size by about 30 percent. Labor’s cut about 50 percent when you do that. There’s also a safety piece on that. And when you think about it, I think there’s also an ESG component, not just a cost savings, but an ESG component.”
Chord recently brought on the Bakken’s first dual fuel hydraulic fracturing fleet online, which company officials said will drive its program in the second half of the year, while also lowering the company’s emissions profile to help it meet ESG goals, which company officials said are also of paramount importance to the new company.
“We currently expect to run three rigs and about one and one-half frack crews in our near-term focus areas, which includes Sanish, Indian Hills, City of Williston, FBIR and Cassandra,” Brown said.
The company’s new wells have produced well in spite of two back-to-back blizzards in April. Without considering the storms, actual production volumes exceeded guidance, but with the storms, production was just slightly lower than expected.
Chord has updated its capital budget from $730 to $760 million. This reflects expected price increases, as well as shifting some activity to the back half of the year.
“The increased scale of the company will allow us to level load our program, including keeping the pressure pumping crew working full time, which should lead to greater operational efficiency, and therefore lower costs than we would experience otherwise,” Brown said.
As for whether there’s any appetite for the company to add acreage, the answer seemed to be a pretty strong yes.
“We are obviously very focused on integration, but also open to looking and examining further consolidation,” Brown said. “Recognizing that sometimes you don’t control the timing of those opportunities, we’ll be on the lookout, you know, for anything.”
But with 10 years of inventory that is economic at $60 per barrel WTI, Brown said the company is also happy with where it’s at right now. And he acknowledged the company is ideally positioned with very little debt to acquire new acreage, if and when the right opportunity does come along.
“We think we’ve got significant inventory depth and great position, but if we see opportunities to make our company better and deliver more value to our shareholders, that’s something we’re absolutely going to look at,” he said. “I see a range of opportunities there. We’ll be looking at them. But I also think our status quo position is a pretty dang good one.”
On the financial front, Chord Energy plans to continue an aggressive stance on return of capital to shareholders. At .5 times EBITDA, which is where the company stands today, it will pay out 75 percent or more of its free cash flow.
“As part of our return program, we are increasing the base dividend immediately to $1.25 per share per quarter, or $5 per share per year,” Brown said. “This represents an increase of well over 100 percent. And given our outstanding share count represents an aggregate dividend payment of approximately $52 million per quarter.”
This has been structured to remain sustainable through commodity cycles, Brown added, and even at low prices.
“In practice, at the end of each quarter, Chord expects to announce that variable dividends based on the difference between our targeted free cash flow percentage and the amount of capital used to pay the base dividend and repurchase shares during the quarter,” he said."We expect both variable dividends and share buybacks to play a role in our capital return framework in conjunction with our return of capital plan."
Chord also announced an additional repurchase authorization of $300 million, which is on top of the $125 million shares already repurchased in July.
If and when leverage is 5.5 times but below 1, the shareholder payout will still be 50 percent of free cash flow, Brown added.
“In any event (where) normalized leverage exceeds one times EBITDA, we would pay the base dividend and use remaining free cash flow to rapidly pay off debt, as our long-term leverage target is one times at normalized pricing, and maintaining a strong balance sheet is a key priority for the organization.”