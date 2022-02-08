Whiting is adding to its non-operaetd oil and gas assets in the Bakken, a move that company officials said will increase cash flow.
“These transactions continue the strategy we put forth beginning in late 2020,” Whiting President and CEO Lynn A. Peterson said. “By increasing our working interest, we are immediately recognizing substantial cash flow that is accretive for shareholders. We know and understand the Sanish field extremely well and are very comfortable with the rate of return we are achieving.”
The assets will cost Whiting $273 million, before typical closing adjustments. They belong to two private companies and are located in Mountrail County.
The assets will increase Whiting’s average operated working interest from 61 to 74 percent throughout the company’s Sanish Field. The assets affect many of the drilling units in Whitings 2022 development program.
Together, the two assets total 14,563 net acres, and include 32 net undrilled locations. Whiting said in a media release that it expects to develop these undeveloped locations in the near term.
The assets should contribute about 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day upon closing. The first and smaller transaction closed in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the larger transaction is to close in the first quarter of 2022.
This is the second Bakken purchase Whiting has made since emerging from bankruptcy declared during the pandemic. In September 2021, the company closed on an estimated $271 million in additional net acres in Mountrail County, adding 61 new drilling locations to the company’s inventory.
To pay for that purchase, Whiting sold off its Colorado assets in the Denver-Juleburg Basin, which were worth around $187 million. The remaining difference for the purchase price came from the company’s $750 million revolving loan fund.
In addition to announcing its most recent Bakken purchase, Whiting also released its 2022 outlook. The company’s capital plan calls for running two drilling rigs and one completion crew in the Williston Basin for most of 2022. These rigs will operate in Mountrail, McKenzie and Williams County. That is aone more drilling rig than the company ran in 2021, and that new rig has already begun work, based on the North Dakota Active Drilling Rig list.
Success with 3-mile laterals in the Sanish field is prompting the company to try 3-mile laterals further west in McKenzie County, in hopes of furthering the economics of additional inventory.
A delay in January on a five-well pad will delay the timing of production until later in the year. Whiting shifted operations to the Sanish field as a result, but, due to continued focus on its sustainability metrics thorough increased gas capture, production volumes are still not expected to entirely replace those lost by the delay.
Whiting will reinvest about 40 percent of expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the period, consistent with what the company did in the prior year. Inflation in the low double-digits has been built into these projections.
Whiting has declared a 25 cent per share dividend for the first quarter of 2022 for shareholders of record as of Feb. 21, payable on March 15.
Peterson continued, “We executed on our strategy last year of paying down the revolving credit facility. With the expected sizable cash flow generation and the strength of the balance sheet, we believe this dividend payment is sustainable under significant commodity changes. Along with our acquisition of non-operated interests, the initiation of the dividend is the latest commitment to realize value and shareholder return. The capital plan this year leverages our low base decline and assets across the basin to continue delivering peer leading sustainable cash flow back to our shareholders.”
Whiting’s next earnings call is set for Feb. 24 to discuss fourth quarter 2021 results.
Delaware-based Whiting is an independent oil and gas company in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States trading under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange.
It was one of the first Bakken companies to declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic. It emerged from reorganization in September 2020, shrugging off $3 billion in debts in the process. A $750 million revolving loan was part of the restructuring deal, of which $425 million as drawn upon re-emergency. That loan comes due in April 2024.
Shareholders, meanwhile, received one share for every 75 they owned prior to the restructuring.
Whiting has said it aims to become the Williston Basin’s low-cost operator by pursuing a size and scale that creates in-basin efficiency, and that they will focus on providing sustainable shareholder returns.