Whiting Petroleum has closed on an estimated $271 million purchase of additional net acres in Mountrail County from an undisclosed seller. The purchase does not affect current production, but will add 61 new drilling locations to Whiting’s Bakken inventory. That extends the company’s top tier drilling inventory by six years, assuming a two-rig drilling program at $50 oil.
To help pay for the Bakken purchase, Whiting sold off its Colorado assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $187 million.
The net difference of the sale, which Whiting said was around $90 million, was paid for from its $750 million revolving loan fund.
Whiting said it continues to expect to have a positive cash balance and no outstanding borrowings on the revolver by the end of the year.
“These two transactions result in a significantly deeper drilling inventory in our key Sanish operating area, while divesting of properties in Colorado that were not going to compete internally for capital,” President and CEO of Whiting Lynn A. Peterson said earlier this year when the transactions were announced. “These transactions demonstrate our strategy to focus our attention on value-enhancing opportunities that compete for capital in a $50 oil environment. Including these transactions, the Company now estimates that in a mid-$50s oil environment it has over 6 years of high-quality drilling inventory, assuming a two rig drilling program.”
Whiting has scheduled a conference call at 10 a.m. CST Nov. 4 to discuss third quarter results.
Delaware-based Whiting is an independent oil and gas company in the Rocky Mountains region of the United states trading under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange.
It was one of the first Bakken companies to declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic.
It emerged from reorganization in September 2020, shrugging off $3 billion in debts in the process. It was given a $750 million revolving loan fund as part of the restructuring deal, of which $425 million was drawn upon re-emergence. That loan that is due April 2024.
Shareholders, meanwhile, were given one share for every 75 they owned prior to the restructuring.
In investor presentations, Whiting has said it aims to become the Williston Basin’s low-cost operator by pursuing in-basin scale efficiencies, along with providing sustainable shareholder returns.
It is running one rig right now in the Williston Basin, according to the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division’s current active drilling rig list. The company remains one of the Bakken’s top producers, along with Continental, Oasis, Hess, and Enerplus.