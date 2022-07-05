Whiting and Oasis are now one, and have announced their new name. It’s Chord Energy, which the company describes as a scaled unconventional U.S. oil producer that has a premier position in the nation’s No. 3 shale play.
The new company has a combined 972,000 net acres and combined first quarter production of 171,100 barrels of oil per day in an essentially debt free company.
The new company also has a bigger borrowing base — $2 billion, with elected commitments totaling $800 million — and its maturity date has been extended to July 2027. The borrowing cost for its amended credit facility was also reduced.
That positions the new company very well to snap up properties in the event of further consolidation in the energy industry, which many analysts say they expect to happen in the Bakken.
Each company alone was too small to acquire larger, juicier targets, Enverus Analyst Andrew Dittmar has told the Williston Herald.
“Further acquisitions should be part of the combined companies’ strategy, as inventory management is key in a relatively mature play like the Bakken, and further consolidation will continue to broaden the company’s relevance in equity markets,” he said.
The new company will be headquartered in Houston, and its common stock ticker symbol on the NASDAQ Global Select Market is CHRD.
If the name chord makes you think of music, you’re at least partially right.
“The word ‘chord’ is frequently used to describe multiple musical notes sounded simultaneously and harmoniously,” Chord Energy said in a news release. “While an alternative definition is a line segment joining two point on a circle. Chord energy represents the joining of separate entities whose complementary strengths create something more formidable than either independent entity. Together the new company is positioned to prosper and deliver value creation through the constantly evolving energy landscape.”
CEO Danny Brown said the company is excited about the horizon ahead for this new company.
“(It will build on the proud legacies and extraordinary talent and capabilities of Whiting and Oasis,” He said in a media release. “With a premier Williston Basin position, a peer-leading balance sheet, significant scale and enhanced free cash flow generation, Chord is positioned to succeed. Chord will execute a focused strategy to enhance value delivery to our shareholders and maintain a strong commitment to safety, gas capture, and emissions reduction. I want to thank all of our talented employees for their dedication to operating safely and with integrity as we integrate our two companies.”
Oasis Petroleum declared a special dividend of $15 per share as part of closing the deal, which will be paid July 8, while Whiting shareholders received .5774 shares of Oasis common stock plus $6.25 in cash per share on July 5.
Former Whiting shareholders will own about 53 percent and former Oasis shareholders will own about 47 percent of Chord on a fully diluted basis.
The newly combined company plans to return 60 percent of free cash flow to shareholders in the second half of 2022 through its base dividend, variable dividends, and share buybacks, and, as previously announced, has a $150 million share repurchase program in place.
Chord will be paying a base dividend of .585 per share starting the third quarter of 2022, and expects to use variable dividends and share repurchases to return the full targeted amount.
The deal will ultimately save the company around $65 million on an annual basis by the second half of 2023.
Its new leadership team includes former Oasis Petroleum CEO Danny Brown as president and Chief Executive Officer, Whitings’ COO Chip Rimer as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Oasis CFO Michael Lou as Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer, and Scott Regan, Whiting’s GS as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary.
Whiting and Oasis were among the first Bakken companies to declare bankruptcy in the wake of COVID-19 induced downturn. Whiting had too much debt from the Kodiak deal, leaving it overextended when yet another downturn hit. Oasis, meanwhile, had overextended itself in part with one of the most expensive entries into the Permian.
Both companies exited bankruptcy relatively quickly, and followed a similar playbook, selling off assets in other basins and using the proceeds to scale up in the Bakken.