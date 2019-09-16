Weekend attacks on a Saudi Arabian oil refinery knocked out half of the country's oil-processing capacity.
While Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility, U.S. and international officials have questions whether Iran was involved in the strike.
One immediate effect of losing nearly 6 million barrels of oil per day is a spike in worldwide oil prices. Here is what some people had to say about the attack and its implications.
Craig Stevens, spokesman for the Grow America's Infrastructure Now Coalition
Saturday’s attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities serve as an important reminder as to the importance of American energy production. As one of the top exporters of oil and gas and as the world’s largest crude producer, the United States is positioned to help stabilize the global market in the event of prolonged outages and in critical situations like this.
But recent proposals to limit American energy development undermine our national security interests and minimize grid reliability while dealing a stronger hand to foreign entities like Iran, Russia, and Venezuela. American policymakers must welcome further investment in our energy capabilities and infrastructure network to bolster our interests at home and abroad.
Monte Besler, FRACN8R Consulting, LLC
The increase is good for a short term shot in the arm for oil producers capable of capitalizing on the increased wellhead price. We all would like a higher sustained oil and natural gas price, but without the drama it is likely to require in other parts of the world.
However, it isn't much help to the sector most heavily impacted by slumping prices and activity, the oilfield service industry. They will need longer term price security in order to survive, let alone respond to this price spike.
The price spike is highlighting the new position U.S. oil and gas production has taken in the world market, as a major swing producer. We are now able to meet most of our own needs, while also providing global supply stability in oil, and especially LNG, to allies and others.
Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority
(The markets) have gone up a little over $6 a barrel. It’s just over $61, so in North Dakota, activity is driven by oil prices and production is driven by activity, and so the impact of higher prices has the potential then to increase the activity levels in North Dakota and production levels in the region. There are a number of considerations surrounding that as far as gas capture, but again looking back historically, but increases or decreases in price will drive activity changes in the region.
If you look back, $61 puts us closer to the oil price that we were seeing in the April-May timeframe, before we saw prices weakening over the summer months, particularly in August.
There’s typically a three- to six-month lag between price changes and activity, so maybe it will not be something that is immediately seen, but again, if the higher prices hold steady for a long enough duration, we will see changes in activity levels.
Rob Lindberg, director, Bakken Backers
The attack in Saudi Arabia reminds Americans of the past when Middle East tensions threatened the price at the pump and our national economy. Today, the attack reminds North Dakotans that the Bakken influences global politics, and greater Bakken production rewards us economically and reduces the influence of Iran and its allies in terrorism.