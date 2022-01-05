The year 2021 was a tumultuous one for the energy sector in North Dakota, with the oil and gas industry slowly recovering from the pandemic-induced downturn, and concerns about the actual or possible shutdown of coal-fired power plants. There was also plenty of good news, with promising steps toward development of a petrochemical industry in the state and additional midstream infrastructure.
Here is WDEA’s list of the Top Ten Energy Stories of 2021:
1. Coal Creek Buyer Surfaces — The news was a welcome relief to every North Dakotan living in Coal Country. It was announced in late June that Coal Creek Station would be purchased by Rainbow Energy Center, which will continue to operate the 1,151-megawatt power plant. Rainbow reached an agreement to purchase Coal Creek from Great River Energy and plans to run the plant using current employees it will hire. An affiliate company, Nexus Line, LLC, will purchase the high voltage direct current transmission line that runs more than 400 miles from the plant to the Twin Cities area. GRE had announced just one year earlier that it intended to shut down the power plant, and replace it with construction of 800 megawatts of new wind farms backed up by natural gas-fired generation.
2. Sale of Dakota Plains Synfuels for Hydrogen Project — Plans were announced at a Capitol news conference to create a “world-class clean hydrogen hub” in North Dakota, which could involve acquisition and re-development of the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah. The project is led by a partnership between Bakken Energy, LLC, and Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. Bakken Energy Founder and Chairman Steve Lebow said he believes hydrogen will become a big part of North Dakota’s energy industry. The company would produce “blue hydrogen,” which is made by splitting hydrogen out of natural gas (methane), leaving behind carbon dioxide which could be sequestered underground or used for other purposes, including enhanced oil recovery.
3. Biden Anti-Energy Policies, State Sues — Incoming President Joe Biden made good on his campaign pledge to “transition away from the oil industry,” issuing an executive order revoking TC Energy’s permit to construct the Keystone XL Pipeline across the international border of the United States and Canada. The order, which was predicated on the perceived need to “tackle the climate crisis,” also withdrew from leasing areas off the coast of Alaska in the Bering Sea. In a separate order, Biden imposed a 60-day suspension of new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on federal land and in the Gulf of Mexico. The order also applied to coal leases and permits, and blocked approval of new mining plans. The state of North Dakota reacted to the leasing ban by suing the Biden administration, including the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management, over BLM’s cancellation of scheduled auctions of oil and gas leases of public mineral rights in the state.
4. ESG Movement Causes Headaches — The epitome of political correctness run amok can be found in the ESG movement. The letters stand for Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance, and represent a bizarre trend among America’s leading investment firms and financial institutions to reject investments in the food and fuels that are essential to modern society. Climate change zealots have successfully coerced bankers that it’s unwise to invest in fossil fuels, despite the fact that oil, natural gas and coal provide more than 80 percent of the energy that powers the US economy. North Dakota legislators considered several measures aimed at countering the effects of the ESG movement. A measure introduced by Beulah Senator Jessica Bell directed state agencies to avoid contracting with companies that support ESG practices, and to study the impact of divesting state funds from companies that boycott energy or ag commodities.
5. Rumors/Worries about Coal Plant Closures — In addition to the announced closing of Coal Creek Station, rumors and reports regarding other lignite operations caused concern in Coal Country. An email sent to employees of Leland Olds Station, located near Stanton, created a stir that its shutdown could be imminent. But the plant’s owner, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, distributed a document explaining its accelerated depreciation of the plant, “end of life” in 2025, did not mean the plant would be shut down at that time. Otter Tail Power Company, meanwhile, indicated its intention to withdraw from its 35 percent ownership interest in Coyote Station in its Integrated Resource Plan. The company said it spent two years analyzing market data, and, “In almost every scenario and permutation analyzed, the results are clear: It is no longer in customers’ best interest for Otter Tail to continue to participate as an owner in Coyote Station.” An actual plant shutdown did occur in 2021 with Montana-Dakota Utilities’ retirement of the two coal-fired units at Heskett Station in Mandan.
6. Grid Reliability Lessons From Texas — Advocates of North Dakota’s lignite industry had a chance to say “I told you so” in February as the state experienced rolling blackouts related to wintry conditions and bitterly cold temperatures in the southern United States. Supporters of baseload coal plants had been warning the public about grid reliability risks due to over-reliance on intermittent renewable generation, and their predictions came true as customers of Capital Electric Cooperative in the Bismarck and other western ND cooperatives area saw their lights go out due to actions taken by the co-op’s power provider, the Western Area Power Administration, at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool. ND legislators debated a bill that would have required entities using non-dispatchable energy (wind and solar) to secure “firming capacity” to meet a reliability standard established by the bill, but utility lobbyists were able to defeat the proposal.
7. Value-Add Natural Gas Projects — The ND Legislature provided funding for test wells and “proof of concept” of salt cavern storage, which is necessary infrastructure to support petrochemical processing. The budget bill of the ND Industrial Commission included $9.5 million for a study of the potential capacity of salt caverns in geological formations in North Dakota for the development of underground storage of energy resources. In a separate announcement, Cerilon GTL ND said it planned to invest $2.8 billion to develop a gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in the Trenton area. Initial GTL products derived from natural gas include ultra-low sulfur diesel, naphtha, and future plans could include military-grade jet fuel, other specialty products, and CO2 capture operations. The Williams County Commission voted to support the project with a $6 million no-interest loan. The GTL facility, as well as the Bakken Energy hydrogen hub, were also supported by grants and loans from the newly-established Clean Sustainable Energy Authority.
8. DAPL Keeps Flowing Despite Litigation — Federal Judge James Boasberg rejected the request of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe for an injunction that would have shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline while an environmental review is conducted. The judge’s opinion, however, expressed frustration with the Corps of Engineers’ inaction, despite the fact that, as Boasberg put it, “the pipeline was ... an unlawful encroachment on federal land.” At a previous hearing on the tribe’s request for the injunction, Boasberg was visibly annoyed by the Corps’ reluctance to take a position on shutting down the pipeline. The Corps at the earlier hearing said there is no reason to shut down DAPL while it worked on the environmental review. Judge Boasberg earlier ruled that the Corps’ 983-page environmental analysis was inadequate because he deemed the project “controversial” under provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act.
9. Williams County Okays TENORM Sites — North Dakota’s oil industry will have a couple more options for disposing of low-level radioactive material it produces thanks to approval by the Williams County Commission of two applications to allow its disposal in local landfills. The county approved conditional use permits for applicants Secure Energy and WISCO Inc. to allow disposal of TENORM (Technologically-Enhanced Naturally-Occurring Radioactive Material) at their existing landfills. Secure’s facility is 14 miles north of Williston, and WISCO’s landfill is about 15 miles west of Williston near the Montana border. Both companies still need to obtain radioactive material handling licenses from the ND Department of Environmental Quality before they can begin disposal operations.
10. Eastern ND Pipeline in the Works — The ND Industrial Commission approved guidelines and timelines for considering proposals to develop a large natural gas pipeline to move natural gas from the Bakken oilfields to eastern North Dakota. The ND Legislature, in a special session in November, authorized up to $150 million in state support for a high pressure transmission line, $10 million of which would be earmarked for a pipeline to bring additional natural gas supply to the Grand Forks area. Proposals for the Grand Forks project, which anticipates tapping the Viking Pipeline in western Minnesota, will be considered first. Proposals seeking the $140 million support for the intra-state pipeline would be due by April 1, considered by the Industrial Commission at its May 24 meeting, and contracts could be executed in November 2022.