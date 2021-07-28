The North Bakken Expansion project is in limbo no more. The project got underway in northwestern North Dakota a week or so ago, after WBI received a notice to proceed from FERC.
The project had stalled in the waning days of the Trump administration and potentially faced a new greenhouse gas review as part of changes the Biden administration is making. North Dakota’s congressional delegation and other public officials successfully pressed FERC to review the project without it, however, and the federal agency issued a certificate of public convenience and necessity in June and the notice to proceed on July 8.
The pipeline will transport up to 250 million cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Bakken. The $260 million project includes about 63 miles of 24-inch natural gas pipeline and 30 miles of 12-inch natural gas pipeline, as well as a new compressor station and additional associated infrastructure.
“WBI Energy transports more than 50% of the natural gas produced from the Bakken. This project will bring WBI’s total pipeline system capacity to more than 2.4 billion cubic feet per day while reducing natural gas flaring in the region by allowing producers to move more gas to market. Producers have reinforced their need for this additional capacity by committing to long-term transportation contracts with WBI,” said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. “We appreciate the support from state and federal officials who helped elevate the significance of this project for both its environmental and economic benefits.”
The pipeline is expected to be in service by the end of the year.
Northwest Landowners plans summer tour
The Northwest Landowners Association plans a summer tour in August to educate landowners about pore space rights, wind development, landowner compensation for energy development, eminent domain and recent Supreme Court cases, and the bonding and plugging/reclamation of abandoned wells as it relates to landowner rights.
The plan is to meet in person and to also livestream the sessions through nwlandowners.com. (Depending internet connections that make it possible)
The physical location and times for the meetings are as follows:
Aug. 2
9 a.m. at City Fire Hall in Tioga
3 p.m. at Civic Center Squad Room in New Town
Aug. 3
9 a.m. (MST) Dunn Center City Hall
3 p.m. Watford City at the Rough Rider Center
Aug. 4
1 p.m. (MST) Bowman Lodge & Convention Center, Dakota Room
Aug. 5
10 a.m. Baymont Seven Seas, Cutty Sark Room in Mandan
Energy authority names appointees
Kathleen Neset and Joel Brown are two of the appointees for the newly formed Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which was created during the most recent biennium as part of HB1452.
The bill is meant to help ensure a path forward for all of the state’s energy sectors, including oil and gas, in ways that are environmentally sustainable in a low-carbon world. Gov. Doug Burgum has called on the state to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.
The authority is to include eight voting members, two each from the Oil and Gas Research Council, the Lignite Research Council, the Renewable Energy Council, and one from Western Dakota Energy Association.
Neset, who is the owner of NESET Consulting in Tioga, is a member of the Oil and Gas Research Council. The other appointee from that council is Jim Arthhaud, CEO of Wave Petroleum Operating, MBI Oil & Gas, Stout Street, and ND Energy Services.
Brown, meanwhile, is the VP Mineral Services Manager for First International Bank & Trust in McKenzie County. He will represent WDEA.
Other members include Attorney/land manager for North American Coal Christopher Friez, and President/CEO Minnkota Power Cooperative Robert McLennan for the Lignite Research Council.
For the Renewable Energy Council, representatives are Director Business Developmment ND Government Affairs at Great River Energy Al Christianson, and President of Goerger Seed & supply Company Terry Goerger.
There will also be eight non-voting members for the authority from various government departments, and one appointee from the Outdoor Heritage Fund advisory board. That appointee is Business Development and Governmental Affairs Manager for Great River Energy, Rachel Retterath.
Reports, studies, meetings & more
— API has released a study that shows oil and gas is driving the U.S. economic recovery. It is available at tinyurl.com/w3dkbwka.
— The Interim Energy Development and Transmission committee to meet Aug. 4, 5 at the Energy andEnvironmental Research Center on the UND campus. Among its priorities is a review of natural gas and propane infrastructure development in the state, postproduction costs under oil and gas leases, and a comprehensive energy policy for the state. A livestream will be available at https://video.legis.nd.gov.