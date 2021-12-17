His favorite quote is from Teddy Roosevelt: Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.
Sen. Rich Wardner has lived by those words in his 32 years as a statesman from Dickinson, North Dakota, eventually rising to be one of the state's strongest voices in the legislature, and an unmatched champion for the West.
Mayor Howard Klug was among community leaders saluting the Senator's work the last three decades for not just the West, but the entire state.
“Senator Wardner has been a champion for Western North Dakota and at the same time he has been a North Dakota senator,” Klug said. “He knew that Western North Dakota was contributing tremendous amounts of money to the state and we needed that money returned so we could build our infrastructure to continue to support the the oil and gas industry.”
Wardner has helped craft many pieces of legislation that have been instrumental to the West.
“The crafting of the surge bill, hub cities, prairie dog, the support of our truck reliever route, our airport, the four lanes between Williston and Watford City, the support of WAWS — all had Senator Wardner’s fingerprints all over them,” Klug said. “At the same time he was aware that Western North Dakota needed to support the entire state. Fargo and Minot flood control, water transmission to Fargo, once again the prairie dog bill, his leadership for the entire state made us all stronger. Senator Wardner should be a strong candidate for the Roughrider Hall of Fame.”
Sen. David Rust, meanwhile, went to the same high school as Wardner in Mercer, North Dakota, and said he was always well-liked and respected.
“Rich Wardner is a great leader who has empowered those who are working with him, always asking for our input and discussion,” Rust said. “He has worked tirelessly with the state of North Dakota and really all elements and areas of government.”
Getting rid of the sunset for the Gross Production Tax for the West, the Surge Funding bill for infrastructure in the West, and the Prairie Dog infrastructure bill which provided funds for infrastructure across the state, are the key accomplishments Rust highlighted.
“This past legislative session, he really spent, again, a lot of time on federal COVID dollars, and, you know, trying to distribute those dollars to places that I think had more of a futuristic impact,” Rust said. “You know, since we’re basically borrowing from our grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he wanted us to spend that on things that were going to have future consequences and impacts, rather than just spending it for the sake of spending."
Rep. Patrick Hatlestad, meanwhile, summed Wardner up as an “outstanding gentleman.”
“Good person. Always concerned with the welfare of the people of North Dakota,” he said in an email to the Williston Herald. “‘Do what is right.’ Worked hard to support the needs of Western North Dakota. Good leader, listener, hard worker.”
State leaders were also quick to praise Wardner’s service.
“Today we offer our deepest gratitude to Senator Rich Wardner for his more than three decades of service to the people of District 37 in Dickinson and his 10 years as Senate majority leader," Gov. Doug Burgum said. "Senator Wardner continues to demonstrate the qualities of a true statesman who fights for the betterment of all North Dakotans. Wardner is and has been a servant leader within both chambers and also an educator and passionate coach. His dedication to improving infrastructure, especially during the Bakken boom, supporting K-12 career academies, higher education and tribal partnerships, and advocating for those working for the state will have a positive impact for generations to come."
Both of North Dakota’s senators also issued statements.
“Rich Wardner is the best. He is the true gentlemen of North Dakota’s legislative history and we are better off because of his servant leadership to our great state. With an educator’s and coach’s heart, he gives being a Senator a good name,” Sen. Kevin Cramer said.
Sen. John Hoeven said Wardner’s efforts have left North Dakota a better state.
“He has been an educator, coach and farmer – truly a range of experience that touches many central aspects of our state" Hoeven said. "Through his decades of service, hard work and leadership, he has helped shape our state for the better.”
Toxic politics not necessarily the reason
Wardner, in making his decision to retire, said it was one he had actually made three years ago. He did not cite the “toxic” politics that other recent resignations have alluded to.
He did, however, encourage his fellow statesmen to keep civility at the forefront of their efforts in the state legislature.
“This has not always been an easy job, but I have been honored to do it. As I pass the torch, my greatest hope is we can come together as a party and as a state to focus on our shared needs and common goals,” he said. “That our actions would be rooted in civility; building each other up, recognizing each other’s inherent worth, and disagreeing respectfully when necessary. Not only is this critical to ensure that good people are willing to serve, but also for the greater good of the people we represent.”
Other lawmakers, however, have said the erosion of civility in public discourse was a factor in their decision to retire. Among these were Sens. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, and Erin Oban, D-Bismarck.
A talent for seizing the right moment
It is hard to quantify the impact Wardner has had on the state, not only as a lawmaker, but also as a strong presence in so many public forums and meetings.
At the Bakken Expo and Conference in 2019, Wardner sat at a table by himself, listening intently, scribbling notes, and then, eventually rising to speak to a graduate student and a professor from the UND Petroleum Engineering program. The two had been talking about efforts to optimize well performance in the Bakken. Both men are in minority groups.
When Wardner rose to speak, all eyes in the room turned to him. And the Senator used that moment not just to thank the UND researchers for what they do, but to make a point.
“There’s an element in our state that says we shouldn’t educate these people,” the Senate Majority Leader said, indicating that’s because of tax money involved. “But to see someone like Karthik (Balaji) … He came from California to here, and I hope you stay, because you are already benefiting the state of North Dakota.”
Wardner said the good work people coming to North Dakota from other places can do are vital to the state.
“If you stay and you are a petroleum engineer, whether working crunching numbers or out in the field, you are going to increase the revenue, and that is going to keep other taxes down because of the production of oil,” Wardner said at the time.
Similarly, on a Hub City funding tour in 2017, Wardner found another such moment in Williston, just after touring the city’s new wastewater treatment plant.
The plant had cost around $125 million to construct. Wardner said while some have criticized the cost of the plant, he sees in it a perfect example of why Hub cities like Williston need continued support from the Gross Production Tax. The key, Wardner said then, is the fact that Williston's plant was constructed with both future expansion and future regulatory requirements in mind. Such forward thinking would mean less taxpayer money in the long run.
A journey that's not over yet
Wardner is humble about his accomplishments, saluting colleagues who helped him along the way.
“I’ve had the privilege to serve with many thoughtful and dedicated individuals, some who are no longer with us, and others who have gone on to do big things in the private sector and even in Congress,” he said. “Together, we have worked hard to build something that we can be proud of.”
Wardner plans to keep that favorite Teddy Roosevelt adage close as he enters retirement.
“This adage has encouraged me throughout my time in the legislature and will continue to guide me into this next phase of life,” he said. “Going forward, I plan to stay active in my community and make a difference where I can. I hope and pray that each of you will do the same. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as a legislator and leader in government. The honor of serving in these roles is nearly as great as the role to which I now return – a friend, neighbor and private citizen of the great state of North Dakota.”