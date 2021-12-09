Two Williams County companies have funding requests before the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority and are advancing from the Technical Committee’s review with recommendations for approval by the full authority.
The two Williams County companies are Cerilon GTL, which requested a $10 million grant and a $50 million loan, and Wellspring Hydro, which requested a $1.1 million grant.
A third request, from SAFuels X for a $10 million grant, was withdrawn from this grant round. The company plans to apply for a future grant round.
The Technical Committee reviewed seven proposals in all for what will be CSEA's first round of grants and loans in its meeting on Wednesday. In addition to the Williams County proposals, applications included a request for a $10 million grant and a $100 million loan for Bakken Energy’s Dakota H2 Hub at the Beulah Synfuels plant and a $7.53 million grant for a carbon capture project at Coal Creek Station, submitted by EERC. Goth earned a do-fund recommendation from the committee.
A vapor recovery project by Marathon Oil, which had requested $3.2 million, and a $5.2 million carbon capture grant for an ethanol plant, submitted by Midwest AgEnergy Group in McLean County, were both considered technically feasible and economically viable, as was a $2.5 million grant request for expanding a mobile flare gas capture and fueling platform submitted by Valence Natural Gas Solutions. But the committee decided these projects fall outside the scope of the CSEA mission when it comes to grants.
The goal for CSEA funds as outlined by the legislature is to push emerging technologies that are not yet commercial past the finish line, Sen. Dale Patton, a primary sponsor of the bill explained to the Technical Review Committee.
“The programs that we offer funding for would be something that affects the industry, not just a company,” Patton said. “It should be game changing in its nature, or it should lead to game-changing technology or opportunities.”
Projects using technology that’s already proven economically viable elsewhere and that lean more toward simple economic development are more suitable for a loan, Patton suggested, or perhaps even a different program altogether.
“If the markets want to buy steak, we should be selling them steak,” Patton said. “Not chicken. If they want to buy a carbon neutral energy source, that’s our goal, to provide a carbon neutral energy source. And that’s relevant across all of our energies.”
CSEA was created by the legislature to chart a path forward for North Dakota energy markets in a low-carbon world. Its work applies to all energy sectors, including fossil fuels. The legislature allocated it $25 million in grants and XX$!65 million in loans.
During the recent special session, the legislature added a $20 million allocation for hydrogen-related projects, bringing CSEA's total grant funding to $45 million.
The solutions also need to be sustainable not just from an environmental standpoint, Patton added.
“We want to do it in a manner that’s economic,” he said. “Meaning, it’s price competitive. We want to be able to provide that so we’re not sitting here saying, OK, we can do this for you, but your power costs are going to double. That isn’t I think the way we want to market our energy or we want our energy to be used in the United States.”