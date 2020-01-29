The North Dakota Industrial Commission is pursuing multiple enforcement actions against two oil companies with locations in Williams County, the Henry Hill Oil Services Company and Samson Oil and Gas USA.
According to the complaint filed with the North Dakota Industrial Commission by the Department of Mineral Resources, Henry Hill Oil Services failed to report a blowout on or about Aug. 25, 2019, that occurred at the Ellis Federal #1-5 SWD well in Williams County. The company also did not properly test blowout prevention equipment as required by state law, and allowed production fluids, including saltwater and drilling mud, to pool on the ground. North Dakota law requires spills to be contained and removed so that they don’t infiltrate the soil.
Henry Hill Oil Services reported the spill on Sept. 4, but, according to the complaint, the company willfully under-reported the size of the spill, and has still not responded with the appropriate resources to clean up the spill.
The company also did not use a qualified, third-party inspector on at least four occasions during construction of several of its gathering systems. The complaint lists these occasions as May 29 and June 24 at the Billy Batts Gathering System, Aug. 14 at the Micky Gathering System, and Aug. 14 at the Franky Gathering System.
Hydrostatic and pneumatic testing documents, required by North Dakota law, have also not been filed, the complaint says. These are listed as the Maston Gathering System, in service November 2017; the Crescent Point Gathering System, in service on or about Dec. 19, 2018; the Hanson Gathering System, in service Jan. 26, 2018; the Sonny Gathering System in service on or about Sept. 18, 2018; the Nine Point Gathering System, in service on or about March 12; the Nine Point Gibbons Gathering System, in service May 21; and the Billy Batts Gathering System, in service on or about June 4, 2019.
In all, the company faces potential fines for 20 counts, as well as costs totaling $2,136 for expenses incurred to investigate the matter. The amount of fines will be determined as the enforcement action proceeds, based on responses, or lack thereof, from the company.
The complaint against Samson lists a spill at the Kermit 1-13H well in Williams County, where fluids were allowed to pool on the surface of the land and infiltrate the soil.
The spill occurred on or before Aug. 1, 2019, according to the complaint, and the company failed to use the proper materials to construct a required dike that would be suitably impermeable enough to contain the spill.
The complaint also alleges that the company has abandoned four wells in Williams County and 16 in McKenzie County, which have not been plugged and reclaimed as required by state law. The complaint also states that the company failed to post a $180,000 bond, as ordered, to cover the costs of plugging and reclaiming each of the wells.
Samson faces 39 counts in all, plus costs of $405 in the case.
The exact amount of the fines will be determined as the enforcement action proceeds, based on how the company responds to the charges.