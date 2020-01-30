ONEOK bought into the Bakken in in 2008 with the Grasslands plant in Sidney, Montana, a plant that at the time could process 50 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.
Twelve years and $10 billion dollars later, it will soon reach its goal of processing 1.4 billion cubic feet of the Bakken’s natural gas per day.
“That is billion with a ‘B,’” Lieutenant Gov. Brent Sanford noted in remarks to a crowd of dignitaries gathered to mark completion of the Elk Creek Pipeline and the Demicks Lake Gas plant, which was mothballed during the downturn amid a drastic drop in oil prices.
“I don’t know how many times I asked (ONEOK officials) when that is coming back?” Sanford said, adding he had followed media coverage of the plant’s fate when the plant was put back on the drawing board two years ago.
“It took two years from that point to get something like this built,” Sanford said, adding that flaring then was 284 million cubic feet per day.
“Now it’s 546 million,” Sanford said. “It’s doubled in that two years, and we wish we lived in a fantasy land that the 400 this plant represents is going to take all of it. But we know it won’t. We don’t know how much is covered under exemptions, but we know that this has to take a good chunk of that flaring down.”
ONEOK Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Burdick echoed Sanford’s comments in his own remarks, noting that ONEOK has completed four large compressor stations in 2019 and is committed to building out six more in 2020.
ONEOK is also building out significant assets in the mid-Continent of the United States, as well as on the Gulf Coast, that will be needed to support the Bakken’s continued growth.
“At one point in the summer, we had more than 12,000 contractors working across our locations in our footprint,” Burdick said. “And we did it all in a safe and environmental way. The goal is obviously, now that these assets are in place, let’s go put out the flares.”
Burdick said everyone, including his company, are aligned with that goal.
“The stakeholders, regulators, landowners and us, we are all perfectly aligned to put out the flares,” he said. “We are violently aligned on putting out the flares.”
Sanford, meanwhile, and Rep. Dale Patton, R-Watford City, noted that the size of the company and its investments in the Bakken makes it a key player on multiple fronts for the oil and gas industry, from putting out flares to enhancing workforce recruitment throughout the Bakken.
“You all are partners in the workforce challenges we have,” Sanford said, noting that gas plants in general must seek a less-transient workforce, one with homes near the workplace. One reason for that is so employees can respond in a timely fashion to any call-outs for emergencies.
“We need to do a better job of keeping young people here,” Sanford said. “And ONEOK is a shining example of good opportunities and great paying jobs.”
Sanford believes a skills academy to teach 16 to 20 year olds about opportunities like those ONEOK offers could be one answer to keeping more of the state’s youths at home for lucrative careers in vibrant communities.
The latter is a common refrain in Gov. Doug Burgum’s Main Street initiative.
Patton, meanwhile, noted that the company’s $10 billion is nearly half of the total estimated $21 billion in investment that’s been made in the state building out gas infrastructure.
The employees that ONEOK is bringing to the Bakken — 450 in all in various locations — is making Oil Patch communities like Watford City stronger and stronger, he added.
“They are the future as we move forward,” Patton said. “The skills academy is a big initiative, and we know moving forward that ONEOK is going to be a big part of it.”
Burdick said the company has invested $5 million in Watford City and the other communities where it operates. Among these were large donations to McKenzie County Healthcare, as well as emergency response, and youth service programs.
“We have been here, and we are going to continue to be here as a midstream company,” he said. “And we are going to continue to grow as we bring additional assets online.”