The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands has backed off a constitutional challenge of House Bill 1080, enacted by the 2021 legislature to set a time limit on how far back the state could seek disputed royalty payments, but will pursue appeal of an unfavorable district court ruling in the Newfield Exploration case.
House Bill 1080 set a time limit of seven years on back royalty payments for future disputes, and a time limit of August 2013 for the current dispute that lies at the heart of the Newfield case.
Former Land Commissioner Jodi Smith has said previously that House Bill 1080 would cost the state in the neighborhood of $70 million in back royalties — money that goes toward public schools through a number of trusts the Land Board manages. Smith announced last year she was resigning to take a job as director of the Red River Diversion Project. She was recently replaced by Joseph Heringer, a Bismarck investment manager.
The Land Board includes Gov. Doug Burgum, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, State Treasurer Thomas Badle, Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Attorney General Drew Wrigley.
Burgum said the state has a fiduciary responsibility to drive investment and maximize returns on state-owned land and minerals for North Dakota Citizens. He believes that pursuing royalties too far back in time risks future investment in the state.
“The board recognized that the 2021 legislature determined that pursuing disputed, decades-old royalty payments is counterproductive to that goal when they passed HB 1080,” he said.
The outcome of the Newfield case has broad implications for similar allegations against 40 or so other oil companies, who the state says breached their contracts by improperly deducting treatment and transportation costs from royalty payments post-production.
Northwest District Judge Robin Schmidt in McKenzie County dismissed the Newfield case last fall, saying that the state had failed to prove it even has a contract with Houston-based Newfield, which is now known as Ovintiv.
“Newfield is not the lessee on any of the 1979 form leases the North Dakota Supreme Court interpreted in Newfield Exploration Co. v State ex rel. North Dakota board of University & School Lands,” the judge wrote in a brief opinion that orders the case dismissed, with prejudice.
The case had been remanded back to Schmidt by the North Dakota Supreme Court, which had sided with the state in 2019, ruling that royalty payments under the 1979 form leases could not be reduced either directly or indirectly by post-production costs.
North Dakota Department of Trust Lands had argued then that the remand was limited in scope to damages, but Schmidt said the court could not determine damages without reviewing the company’s contract obligations.