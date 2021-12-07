The state’s largest mineral owner is the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands. The value of its minerals has taken a $1 billion leap this year to $2.4 billion, according to an analysis by MineralTracker. The leap in value is a direct reflection of how the oil and gas market is performing now that the pandemic-induced downturn is in the rear-view mirror.
“The first iteration that we performed on this was done in 2020 at a time when oil prices were still depressed,” First International Bank & Trust’s MineralTracker Joel Brown told the Williston Herald. “There was a lot of uncertainty in the industry and what the global economy wa going to do and how that was going to recover.”
The situation today is still challenging in many ways for the oil and gas industry, but prices are now hovering in the $70 to $80 range. The analysis Brown performed, of course, is not based on a single spot check of prices at an arbitrary point in time.
“We use what’s called NYMEX strip pricing,” Brown said. “The schedule for this starts at about $80 a barrel and then declines to about $55 a barrel. So that was the oil price outlook we had for this valuation.”
Last year was the first time the North Dakota Department of Trust Lands and the Land Board had commissioned an evaluation on all of their oil and gas assets, and Brown was involved on that one, too.
The Department of Trust Lands owns 2.6 million net mineral acres, and has an interest in about 8,000 of the 17,000 or so producing wells in the state.
“It’s an absolutely massive asset,” Brown said. “And so our analysis is massive as well.”
The figures are mainly intended to help the Land Board understand the long-term outlook for its assets.
“It doesn’t get figured in as far as I know anywhere in the state budgeting or anything like that,” Brown said. “But I think what’s more valuable to them is the underlying analysis that goes into it, and helping them project their cash flow streams and helping them to understand you know, what sort of distributions they’re going to be margin. What they can anticipate for royalties coming in, not only over the next 12 months, but what is the long-term outlook.”
The valuation of Trust Lands assets was something MineralTracker had been involved in prior to being acquired by First International.
“We’re basically continuing every line service that we had previously been doing, which asset value mineral valuations is one of the main services that we provide,” Brown said. “We probably do more than anyone else in the state. And certainly this one is the largest valuations that has ever been done in the history of the state.”