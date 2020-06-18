The Trump administration has asked the United States Supreme Court to do what a lower court would not — toss a ruling by a Montana judge in the Ninth District that invalidated a nationwide permit used by thousands of utilities projects, including the Keystone XL.
The decision in the Keystone XL case had turned around water crossings for the beleaguered pipeline, which environmental groups had argued would not be adequately protected by the current permitting process known as Nationwide Permit No. 12.
Montana Judge Brian Morris agreed with the groups, writing in July that the government cannot delegate its duties under the Endangered Species Act to permittees, nor rely on project level review, as the nationwide permitting system does, to greenlight projects.
Morris has since refused to narrow the scope of his decision, which is under appeal in the Ninth District Court of Appeals, despite numerous states and industry groups arguing that it will upend thousands of utility and pipeline projects in progress across the nation.
U.S. Solicitor Noel Francisco in his motion to the Supreme Court argues that the Montana judge’s decision is too broad, and that many of the literally thousands of projects across the nation it threatens have minimal environmental impact. They should not be suddenly subjected to a much more expensive process.
"If the district court's order is not stayed pending appeal, it will cause irreparable harm to the Corps and the public," Francisco wrote. "In the absence of NWP 12 or another applicable general permit, the Corps would be unable to authorize dredge or fill activities for the construction of new oil or gas pipelines except through an expensive and time-consuming individual permitting process."
Sixteen states and an industry coalition were among groups that had asked the Ninth Circuit for an emergency stay of Morris’ ruling, with similar arguments.
“As it currently stands, Judge Morris’ decision makes the fate of hundreds of energy infrastructure projects uncertain, and could jeopardize good-paying, middle class sustaining jobs around the country – as well as the energy that working families, businesses and first responders rely on every day, that will be critical to our country’s economic recovery,” the American Petroleum Institute said in a joint statement with various industry partners.
But the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the emergency request to block Morris’ ruling, saying it was unclear the government could win its case on the merits, and that the government had failed to show there would be immediate and irreparable harm from letting court processes play out.
TC Energy, meanwhile, has told the Williston Herald the company remains committed to building the Keystone XL pipeline, and that it will continue those construction activities that have not been not blocked by the ruling. In May, it completed the portion of the pipeline that crosses under the U.S. border.
TC Energy has been trying for a decade or so to build the 1,200-mile Keystone pipeline. When complete, it would take up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Nebraska. From there, the crude could get to existing pipelines for shipment to the Gulf of Mexico.
The $8 billion project might also include an on-ramp in Baker, Montana for Bakken crude, but the future of that appears to be up in the air.
“A lot has changed with producers interested in Bakken Marketlink over the last 10 years, and particularly over the last several months during the COVID crisis,” spokesman Terry Cunha told the Williston Herald. “We will need to understand how their needs are evolving and what adaptations might be necessary. We think Bakken Marketlink is a valuable project and remain in communication with industry on how best to provide solutions to them.”