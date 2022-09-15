Quantcast
TrainND working on electric semi that could offer a smooth ride into a low-carbon world

An electric semi with a diesel twist could offer a smooth ride into a low-carbon world

TrainND is working on pioneering an electric semi for a training vehicle. They're aiming for a classic look, though, like this one.

One of the oft-repeated selling points for developing hydrogen has been the idea that building an all-electric semi-truck is impractical. The battery for an all-electric semi would be so large, the reasoning goes, that it would take up most of the transport space. So, to decarbonize the trucking industry, you need a brand new low-carbon fuel. Enter hydrogen.

It’s true, of course, if you’re only willing to talk about an all-electric semi. But widening the scope brings new possibilities to light, and that’s something Williston’s own TrainND is workin on with a Minnesota company called Perkins Electric Innovations.

