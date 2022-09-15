TrainND working on electric hybrid semi that could offer a smooth ride into a low-carbon world

One of the oft-repeated selling points for developing hydrogen has been the idea that building an all-electric semi-truck is impractical. The battery for an all-electric semi would be so large, the reasoning goes, that it would take up most of the transport space. So, to decarbonize the trucking industry, you need a brand new low-carbon fuel. Enter hydrogen.
It’s true, of course, if you’re only willing to talk about an all-electric semi. But widening the scope brings new possibilities to light, and that’s something Williston’s own TrainND is working on with an Idaho company called Perkins Electric Innovations.
TrainND has a $280,000 grant to build a hybrid electric semi, one that will marry an electric drive train and motor with a range-extending device that could run on existing fuels like diesel, propane, or, perhaps one day, hydrogen, if that infrastructure ever comes about. The grant was part of an overall $2.3 million grant announced earlier this year for TrainND’s Cranes and CDL program.
The idea for the electric semi came about as TrainND’s Regional Director of Technical Programs and Training Kenley Nebeker was working to source an electric semi, and became frustrated with his options from normal producers. Tesla, for example, had timelines that were too far down the road, and the price point was already too high for his budget. And looking to go higher.
Among people Nebeker talked to about his frustrations was Levi Perkins, owner of Perkins Electric Innovations, who helped Nebeker see there were more possibilities in the space than he realized.
“Semi trucks have actually gotten really complex in the last probably 10 years,” Perkins told the Williston Herald. “And there’s just, I think, personally, a lot of writing on the wall that the industry must change to some degree. You know, we’ve had a reciprocating piston engine design now for over 100 years. We are enjoying the benefits from the diesel engine now over 100 years and a lot of it has not really changed. We just continue to polish kind of this old idea. But at some point, we kind of need to shift our idea and thinking.”
Perkins believes an electric drive train actually offers some advantages to the trucking industry.
But rather than a gigantic battery doing all the work, his idea is to marry the electric drive train and its battery pack with a diesel-powered range-extender — basically a small, very efficient motor to that could feed power into the battery pack to either extend the vehicles range while being driven, or fully charge the battery pack if it’s at rest.
This approach would reduce carbon emissions by as much as 60 percent, Perkins estimated.
The range extending devices could also be designed to run off of different fuels. Propane, compressed natural gas, or maybe even hydrogen one day. Using diesel for now just recognizes the existing logistics for the trucking industry right now.
“There’s a great supply of diesel fueling infrastructure in America,” Perkins said. “We can still continue to use that if we want to charge the batteries, and if we get to a place where we feel like we can plug in, we can plug in and charge that way, too.”
TrainND’s truck will look like a classic truck, Perkins added, which he and Nebeker hope will help break down some of the stigma associated with electric vehicles.
“It doesn’t have to be all one or the other, right?” Nebeker said. “It doesn’t have to be diesel only. It doesn’t have to be electric only. It can be a marriage of the two and get the best of both worlds.”
Perkins is estimating that he can have the truck completed within a year, depending on supply chain issues. Once complete, Nebeker said it will be attached to a CDL simulator station and taken to high schools and other events to promote the CDL industry.
It will also be useful for training, so that CDL students get some exposure to the full range of the trucking industry’s future.
“I want each of our students to have experiences, by at least driving this truck for a short period of time, so that when they go out in the industry if they run into, or if they’re put into an electric rig or an electric hybrid rig, they will have experienced those nuances and have the confidence to be able to jump in easily,” he said.