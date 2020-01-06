TrainND is gearing up to offer more Well Control classes than before. Not only that, the new training provider will be offering customized content for the Bakken.
TrainND has just announced an exclusive partnership with Vorenkamp Well Control Training, an industry leader with more than 100 years combined experience providing well intervention training to oil and gas workers.
Kenley Nebeker is regional director of Technical Programs and Training at TrainND Northwest. He said TrainND began talking to Vorenkamp as it was seeking a way to offer its well control training more often.
“I want to be clear the training we provided before was of very high quality,” Nebeker told the Williston Herald. “We had a 100 percent pass rate with the IADC test. So it was definitely not of low quality."
The old training, however, was offered once every other month, and industry needed the training more often.
“That started the conversation,” Nebeker said. “After we saw what all they had to offer, the choice became pretty evident.”
Vorenkamp will still teach all the things needed to achieve IADC certification, Nebeker stressed. And the International Association of Drilling Contractors will remain the accrediting agency that provides certification to students completing TrainND’s well control classes.
“For the person to pass the test, (Vorenkamp has) to teach certain things that apply here in the Bakken, Texas and in other places,” Nebeker said. “And they are committed to getting those things taught, yes, but as much as possible, they are also making sure that everything taught applies here in the Bakken.”
The new classes are as follows:
• IADC Drilling WellSharp Levels 3 and 4 | Introductory Well Control, Drilling Surface/Subsea, and Drilling Workover (Surface/Subsea)
• IADC WellSharp Well Servicing | Well Service Workover, Intervention for Oil and Gas Operator Reps, Coiled Tubing, and Wireline
The courses will be offered up to four times each month, at comparable costs as before. Students will get more simulator time, however, and that time will be more specific to what students would see while working in the Bakken.
The first course will begin Jan. 15. Registration will remain open until the Friday before the first day of class, or until the class is filled. For scheduling, rates, or to sign up for classes, contact TrainND Northwest at 701-572-2835 or email safety.training@willistonstsate.edu.
Nebeker is available at 701-713-3780 for questions about the new well control training program.
Vorenkamp is including additional training topics in its program, Nebeker added.
“Before we were only doing the drilling supervisor and OGR training,” he said. “We’ll be able to do drilling supervisor two times a a month and OGR, as well as coil tubing and workover rigs. So this is expanding our offerings as well.”
Class sizes will be limited to 12. But there won’t be a minimum required to run the course.
“We’re not going to see the inconsistency in the past, where if the class doesn’t fill we don’t run it,” Nebeker said. “We will run the class if there is one or 12.”
Safety is one of the biggest reasons Nebeker said he is excited about the new well control training that TrainND will be offering.
“Ultimately, our partnership with VWCT allows us to more consistently provide high quality well control training to our industry partners in an area of safety that is highly needed in our region,” emphasized Nebeker. “This training saves lives, money, and provides for more efficiency in production. Most importantly it helps people go home safe and whole at the end of their shifts.”