North Dakota’s oil and gas industry were among trade groups urging President Joe Biden to address rising energy prices and ensure the nation’s energy security by encouraging domestic oil and gas production..
The letter was sent by a coalition of 10 oil and natural gas trade associations, including the North Dakota Petroleum Council.
President of NDPC Ron Ness was on Fox’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” show to talk about the letter, along with U.S. Oil & Gas Association President Tim Stewart.
“Oil and natural gas is the backbone of our economy and president Trump recognized that early on in his run for presidency and he made our country, America, the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas,” Ness said. “This president could change the price of gas tomorrow if he would come to the podium and announce that his administration is changing direction, he’s directing his federal agencies to work with industry, approve permits, approve pipeline projects, urging the financial sector to invest in oil and gas and grow product non America.”
Things won’t be fixed overnight, Ness acknowledged, but sending that signal would be a powerful signal to Wall Street that it’s OK to invest in the oil and gas industry. Without access to capital, domestic companies will struggle to meet the moment and respond to the ongoing Russia invasion of Ukraine with more production.
“(Access to capital) is a huge problem that we’re having in North Dakota. Trying to get Wall Street and investors who are being told every day not to invest in fossil fuels,” Ness added. “That is limiting our ability to grow.”
Stewart, meanwhile, said there are 4,000 or so permits awaiting approval. Simply approving those right now would be an immediate step the Biden administration could take now to boost future oil and gas production to permanently replace Russian fuel.
The complete letter is online at https://tinyurl.com/e6zxktkv.
Exxon Mobile fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an explosion and fire at an ExxonMobile refinery in Lockwood, which is a suburb of Billings, Montana.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which began around 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Flames were visible from miles away.
“Emergency response personnel at the Billings Refinery are currently responding to a fire in one of our units,” the company said on its Facebook page the night of the incident. “Lockwood and Billings fire departments are also responding in support of the effort. We are sorry this incident has occurred and apologize for any disruption or inconvenience.”
Later, in an update, the company posted that air monitoring of the area has not shown any abnormal readings.
“We are now in the process of safely assessing the situation and letting equipment cool,” they wrote Sunday, March 27. “We offer a huge thank you to Lockwood Fire Department, Billings Fire Department, the mutual aid partners from P66 and CHS refineries as well as the Yellowstone County Department of Emergency Services.”
We have sent them an inquiry to learn more about the investigation. We’ll report more details if and when they become available.
North Dakota DEQ begins environmental justice process
Environmental Justice is gaining momentum nationwide. It stems from Executive Order 12898, signed by then President Bill Clinton in 1994 prompted by diverse groups of people seeking to create meaningful change in their communities.
North Dakota’s EJ Workgroup and staff are working on a Limited English Proficiency Plan and Public Involvement Plan. These are key requirements for recipients of federal funding. DEQ has shared a video about the EJ movement online at https://tinyurl.com/bdfm7ycy.
Application deadline extended for Grand Forks gas pipelineNorth Dakota had only one application for the Grand Forks gas pipeline by the March 1 deadline, and that was incomplete, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Justin Kringstad reported at the most recent NDIC meeting.
Kringstad has requested additional information from the company, and the NDIC voted to extend the deadline to apply for the grant program to May 1.
The legislature ear-marked $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Grand Forks pipeline, and $140 million for a cross-state pipeline that would transport natural gas from western North Dakota to the east.
The deadline for that second larger grant is May 1.
Biden unveils energy budgetPresident Joe Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget request would put tens of billions into combatting climate change and encouraging clean energy both in the U.S. and Abroad.
Among the highlights, the President’s plan includes a 7 percent increase for the Department of Energy, for a total of $48.2 billion, of which $18 billion would shore up strategies to deal with climate change. EPA gets an $11.9 billion boost in the request for its five-year strategic plan, which was unveiled recently and focuses heavily on climate change, and would put 25 percent more to Department of Interior, which is the main agency that’s overseeing the Biden administration’s Bureau of Land Management’s review of federal oil and gas leases.
The Nucelar Regulatory Commission, meanwhile, is looking for $6 million more in direct funds, over and above its usual revenue sources.
These annual budget requests, of course, have to go through Congress first. They can and often do change quite a bit during that process. We will keep an eye on that process, and report on the developments that matter to MonDak energy.
Republican lawmakers were very cool to the President’s proposal.
“The Biden administration is taking our nation in the wrong direction, with inflation at a 40-year high and individuals and families facing increased costs for food and energy. This budget proposal continues the administration’s big government spending and proposes $2.5 trillion in tax increases,” Sen. John Hoeven said. “This budget would put our nation at a competitive disadvantage, further undermine domestic energy production by targeting our oil and gas producers and result in even higher prices as the costs are passed down to consumers. It also targets our farmers by eliminating stepped-up basis and limiting the use of 1031 like-kind exchanges. The national debt would continue to grow as the administration prioritizes Green New Deal initiatives and other liberal policies that do not take the right approach for our nation.”
Competing energy plans on the HillMeanwhile, competing energy bills are circulating on the hill. Bothvinclude a ban on Russian oil. But climate hawks want to get there with a gargantuan buildout of renewable energy, along with substantial releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Republicans, meanwhile, want LNG and nuclear buildouts, as well as greater investment in domestic supply chains. They also want to finance overseas projects in developing countries, as well as boost coordination with allies, to help them eliminate Russian oil from their energy mix.
Energy realitiesHere is a somewhat telling comment from Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who was among attendees at the International Energy Agency Ministerial meeting recently in Europe. That may seem far away, but the atmosphere there will ultimately determine the export markets here, so it’s worth paying attention to.
“Throughout this trip, I was excited to hear from global leader sin the private sector and representatives of countries from around the world that have been shocked into the energy realities by Putin’s war,” Manchin said in a media release. “They understand that the approaches they are taking to ensure a balance between climate and reliable, affordable energy must include technologies like hydrogen, nuclear, and fusions and require a responsible transition that will include fossil fuels.”
It seems clear that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is changing minds about the trajectory of fossil fuels during the transition to renewables, Manchin added in his release.
Manchin is chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and all eyes are watching him right now. He’s the swing vote everyone is after, Republican or Democrat, to make or break legislation on the Hill.
Manchin said he intends to continue advocating an all-of-the-above energy strategy, which should sound familiar to many North Dakotans. It’s been a longtime motto in the state regardless of political stripes when it comes to energy.
OPEC won’t pump more oilDon’t expect any help from OPEC when it comes to replacing Russian barrels of oil. Reuters reports, through anonymous sources, that the powerful oil and gas cartel has no intention of increasing output to replace any Russian oil exports.
It will stick with its planned monthly increases of 400,000 barrels per day, although, starting in May, that figure will rise to 432,000 barrels per day. The minor increase is a correction for reference production levels.
Energy Transfer signs LNG deal with Chinese companiesENN Natural Gas and ENN Energy Holdings have announced LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements with Energy Transfer LNG Export, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer.
Under the agreements, Energy Transfer LNG will supply 1.8 million tonnes of LNG to ENN NG and .9 million tonnes to ENN Energy annually on a free-on-board basis. The purchase price will be indexed to the Henry Hub benchmark plus a fixed liquefaction charge.
These are long-term agreements that cover a contract term of 20 years. First deliveries are set to begin in 2026.
“The signing of these long-term SPAs will further enrich ENN’s LNG resources, expand resource supply channels, and improve ENN’s natural gas supply capacity to meet the rapidly growing natural gas demand in the domestic market,” said Zheng Hongtao, President of ENN NG and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENN Energy Holdings. “It also provides our customers with better resources and services, ensures natural gas supply nationwide, and contributes to the low-carbon transformation of energy structure.”
Energy Transfer LNG President Tom Mason said the agreements are a significant milestone in moving the Lake Charle LNG project toward a Final Investment Decision.
“We are experiencing strong demand for long-term offtake contracts for Lake Charles LNG and we are optimistic that we will be in a position to take a positive FID by year end,” he said. “The Lake Charles LNG project is expected to be financed primarily through infrastructure funds and strategic partners, with Lake Charles LNG retaining an equity stake and operatorship of the liquefaction facility.”
The Lake Charles LNG is being built on an existing brownfield regasification facility. The project capitalizes on four existing LNG storage tanks, as well as two deep water berths and other LNG infrastructure. The project also has an existing connection to Energy Transfer’s Trunkline pipeline system, allowing natural gas to be shipped to multiple basin, including the Haynesville, the Permian and the Marcellus Shale.
Energy Transfer owns and operates around 120,000 miles of pipelines and associated energy infrastructure in 41 states, and transports about 30 percent of the nation’s oil and natural gas.
ENN NG, meanwhile, has an annual LNG distribution capacity of more than 10 bam, and runs the first large-scale private LNG terminal in China, the Zhoushan LNG Terminal. In 2021, ENN Ng’s total natural gas sales volume was 37.2 bcm. That’s around 10 percent of China’s total natural gas consumption.