Tioga is taking a pre-emptive step in the fight for a petrochemicals plant, with an air-quality study it announced on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The city’s Economic Development group commissioned the study with Stantech. It concludes the city’s air has plenty of room for the emissions typical of a petrochemicals plant.
Such a study would normally be on the to-do list for a petrochemical company that’s assessing a location, but Economic Developer Dennis Lindahl said Tioga decided to cross that $30,000 step off the list, since the community already has one, noticeable flare at the Hess gas plant.
“Once in a while we get what I call ‘tire kickers’ coming through, different people who are interested in different levels of business,” Lindahl explained. “We’ve had a fair amount of industrial inquiries with power generators, natural gas production, refining and the like, and there was concern that maybe because of the Hess flare we don’t have enough room in our atmosphere for the carbon dioxide (from a petrochemicals plant).”
Tioga’s study looked at carbon dioxide and five other pollutants of concern, Lindahl said, and determined that there is more than adequate space in the air for pollutants, such as carbon dioxide, that would be typical for a petrochemicals plant.
“When a company comes in and actually knows what they are doing, they may engage an engineering firm to look at this in more detail,” Lindahl said. “But what this does is it takes the first thing off their list. It shows that, yes, there is room in Tioga’s atmosphere.”
Lindahl said Tioga has actually already fielded interest from an interested petrochemicals company two years or so ago.
That prompted the city’s economic development group to assess what is already in place for such a facility.
“We did an inventory of our sewer, water, and our electric to find out if we have the capacity,” Lindahl said. “We do have a $12 million mechanical waste treatment system too, so there is plenty of capacity for such an industry. And we have the transloading station, plenty of access to natural gas, and we have access to Highway 2.”
That’s a lot of the required elements for a petrochemical industry, Lindahl said.
There are also salt caverns throughout northwestern North Dakota, a fact that’s being studied by a Canadian firm interested in helping to site a petrochemicals facility.
He’s hoping that, combined with the air-quality study, will flag Tioga as promising for any petrochemical industries seeking a location in North Dakota.
“We have heard there are other companies looking in other locations,” Lindahl said. “Hopefully by knocking this $30,000 step out of the way, we can at least get into consideration. Tioga is absolutely ready for business. This community wants more industry and they are very welcoming.”
Meanwhile, Lindahl said he is working on another industry that will be of great interest, though not necessarily petrochemical related.
“I can’t say much about them,” he said. “I can’t even tell you what sector they are. But we signed a nondisclosure agreement with them on January 10.”