Thunderstorms broke through the stranglehold heat has had on the MonDak over the weekend, delivering just over an inch of rain according to measurements taken at the Williston Basin International Airport. WREC, meanwhile recorded 1.25 inches for the same period.
The rainy pattern came as a low pressure system off the northwest Pacific Coast settled in over the Northern Rockies, meteorologist Todd Hamilton told the Williston Herald.
“Before that, you know when we were seeing all our hot weather and dry, we had a ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest, and into the northern plains in southern Canada,” Hamilton said. “So that pattern change kind of broken down and we were able to see storm systems come off the Pacific and move through the Northern Plains whereas before that they were all going well north of their area.”
The thunderstorms, however, were spotty, which means some areas may have gotten more or less rain than what was recorded at the airport.
“It’s just kind of spotty, but that’s the nature of thunderstorms,” Hamilton said.
Williston has gotten around 1.31 inches of rain for the month of August, behind the historical average of 3.5 inches recorded at the old airport. Year-to-date, precipitation for Williston was recorded at 7.86, well behind the 14-inch annual average.
The impact of the late season rain is mixed for agriculture. Helpful to crops like soybean, but potentially detrimental to late-planted wheat fields.
“Most of the (soybean acres) are still making seed,” cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene told the Williston Herald. “The rain should help them make bigger seeds and fill a few more pods that would otherwise be empty had we not gotten the moisture.”
Unharvested wheat, meanwhile, was pretty close to drying out for harvest, and rain won’t help with that. The bigger, concern though, is for late-planted fields.
“The tillers and late parts of the field will stay green even longer now and make harvest timing a little trickier,” Keene said. “I’m not too worried about wheat and durum quality at this point, though if we do get more rain later in the week and fields don’t get harvested before then, there could be a little sprout damage if it then doesn’t dry out quickly and thoroughly.”
More rain is ahead in the forecast, Hamilton said, with high chances for rain predicted for Monday and Tuesday, And then again overnight Thursday through Friday.
“It might dry out a little bit, but we’ll still see a chance of showers with other storms through the weekend as well,” Hamilton said. “So compared to what we’ve seen through much of August anyway so far this week looks to be active with several chances of showers and thunderstorms the entire week.”
Temperatures, meanwhile, will be normal, or perhaps even a little bit below normal, with 60s and 70s forecast for most of the workweek once Monday is passed.