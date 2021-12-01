The newly created Clean Sustainable Energy Authority has eight requests to consider in its first round of funding, including three that come from entities in the Williston region.
SAFuels X and Cerilon GTL, which are planning to locate their facilities in Trenton, have both requested $10 million grants.
Cerilon has also requested a $50 million loan for its $2.8 billion project, which will take about 240 million cubic feet of gas per day and convert it into liquids that could include low-sulfur diesel, jet fuel, and naphtha in phase one.
SAFuels X, meanwhile, wants to use locally sourced soybean and/or canoe oil to manufacture renewable diesel fuel or sustainable aviation fuel. The AIC Energy Corporation facility projects the costs of construction the SAFuels X facility at $357.1 million.
The third project from Williston, Wellspring Hydro, meanwhile, requested a $1.1 million grant to unlock the full potential of produced water components.
The idea that started Wellspring Hydro was initially to look for rare earths that could be extracted from produced water. An EERC study suggested better market opportunities from producing other products from the brine first, namely salt, hydrochloric acid, and sodium hydroxide.
Wellspring Hydro was started by Steve Kemp, who is also a Williams County Commissioner.
Overall grant funding requests totaled $49.53 million and loan requests totaled $165 million for overall project costs that totaled $5.03 billion in investments in the state’s energy sector.
That amount exceeds available funding, CSEA Director Al Anderson told commissioners during the most recent North Dakota Industrial Commission, held Tuesday, Nov. 30.
CSEA got an initial $25 million dedicated to clean sustainable energy projects. During the interim session, it was allocated an additional $20 million for hydrogen projects.
“We’re moving along quickly,” Anderson said. “The information is out to the technical reviewers. Most of those have come back. They’ll be back in by the first of December.”
The Bank of North Dakota is also reviewing economic viability, after which there will be a tech committee meeting on Dec. 8.
The full authority will meet Dec. 14, and plans to have recommendations on the applications by Dec. 20, for the Industrial commission’s next meeting.
The other applicants for the funding included:
— Bakken Energy’s hydrogen hub, Dakota H2 Hub, near Beulah, which asked for 10 million in grant funds, and $100 million in loan funding for its $1.75 billion project.
— Marathon Oil Company, for vapor recovery units to capture fugitive gas emissions from oil and gas locations, which asked for $3.2 million in grants for its $6.4 million project.
— Midwest AgEnergy Group for commercial deployment of carbon dioxide capture and geological sequestration in McClean County which requested $5.2 million for its $58.8 million project.
— EERC requested $7.53 million for front-end engineering and design for carbon capture at Coal Creek. The total project cost is listed as $15.1 million.
— Valence Natural Gas Solutions, which asked for $2.5 million in grants and $15 million in loans for solving North Dakota flaring using a mobile flare and fueling platform expansion. The overall project cost was listed as $44 million.