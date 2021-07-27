Three wells are on fire in the Little Missouri National Grassland a few miles off of Lake Sakakawea, according to reports heard Tuesday during the North Dakota Industrial Commission.
Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the fires can be seen all the way to Tioga, and that he has been told the wells should be out by the end of the week.
The company involved is Petro-Hunt. A spokesman said the fire started about 1:35 p.m. Thursday, July 22 in McKenzie County.
No injuries were caused by the fire, and no surface grassland or groundwater sources have been affected.
"The company’s focus is to get the fire out as quickly and safely as possible," Elizabeth Babb told the Williston Herald.
The incident has been contained to the well pad so far, and a fire suppression plan is in place in case a wildland fire is triggered, according to a release from Dakota Prairie Grasslands. There is also a monitoring plan in place for when the incident is over.
“Petro-Hunt, brought in resources and set up its incident command post as well as several med-evac and staging areas over the weekend,” Lucas Graf told the Williston Herald. “They expect the fire to continue for another week before conditions are safe enough to get their well specialist team in to reestablish control.”
The road and the area where the fire is occurring has been closed to the public beginning on July 23. Local area residents and grassland visitors are asked to avoid the area while it is closed.
Helms said the company told him the fire was caused by a blowout preventer failure. The cause of the failure itself is under investigation.
There are four wells in all on the pad, but only three are on fire presently. The company plans to kill the well not on fire Wednesday morning.
“They’ve constructed all the necessary berms and everything that they need to, to make sure it’s contained and nothing gets down the you know the hill into Lake Sakakawea,” Helms told commissioners. “They’re today doing burnt equipment removal. So their pumping units, work-over rig, tanks, all of that hot metal has to be pulled off the location. That’s happening today.”
Helms said the the fire from the first well caught a work-over rig on fire, which fell over and severed the flow lines on two additional wells, setting them on fire as well.
“They’ll start the process of killing (all) the wells they hope by the end of the week,” Helms said. “It will be out.”