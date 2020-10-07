The petrochemical industry is still just a gleam in North Dakota’s eye, but it’s a gleam that’s still alive with potential.
Things have been slowed by the pandemic, North Dakota Department of Commerce's Economic Development and Finance Director James Leiman told lawmakers during an interim session wrap-up Tuesday, Oct. 6 for the North Dakota Energy Development and Transmission Committee, but he believes the state could be “first to the trough” once the situation turns around and demand for energy returns to more normal levels.
Not long before COVID-19 hit, six new processing plants for natural gas came online, Leiman said. That flooded the global market with new supply from refined products, and, unfortunately, slowed the feet of investors interested in siting a facility in North Dakota.
“(They) said hey, we need another month to think about this,” Leiman said. “So it got pushed back a quarter.”
Then came December. A strange illness surfaced in Wuhan, China — pneumonia-like, and extremely contagious. Though no one realized just how contagious until far too late to stop it from spreading and turning the world's economy upside down.
Coronavirus put the skids to many projects that were in the pipeline pre-pandemic, Leiman told lawmakers, but he believes real interest is still alive for a petro-chemical industry in North Dakota, and he is actively engaging "long-term thinkers."
“I actually had the opportunity, which was kind of unique, to meet with the ambassador of a country that was looking for a major investment,” he said, adding, “They did come back with some feedback and they said you know what you have a real project there.”
That individual said he would go back to pressure other sovereigns in terms of resources and continue to push the idea.
“So the moment the pendulum starts to swing toward growth and recovery, we will be first to the trough in terms of pushing the potential associated with pet-chem and the secondary and tertiary opportunities that go with that,” he said.
Leiman said the pet-chem industry is looking for a “brownfield” site, which, in this case, refers to a project that isn’t executed from scratch, but is more plug and play.
Leiman is looking at underutilized locations that could be retrofitted or greenfields that could be converted with the requisite access to rail, underground storage, water, and other such things.
Meanwhile, he’s exploring other value-added industries for North Dakota, some that are already bearing fruit.
Among these, a $90 million facility that came online for ethanol production the same week the pandemic hit the state in March. That plant is making hand sanitizer right now instead of ethanol.
Another idea would be to leverage heat from ethanol plants to grow fruits and vegetables in a vertical farm.
“We are really starting to hit our stride with leveraging those value adds,” Leiman said.
Wrestling with placement of wind
North Dakota’s wind boom faces a big challenge when it comes to getting more energy out of state.
The grid is full right now, North Dakota Transmission Authority John Weeda told lawmakers, and improving the ability of the existing grid to move electrons out of North Dakota will not be a minor undertaking.
Market pricing is one indicator there is a problem with capacity.
“I chose Ellendale here, because Ellendale is a place where we kind of rejoiced because we got a new line in service from that area down to Bigstone South,” he told lawmakers. “We felt like that was a great step forward for the renewables interests in that area. Unfortunately, as you can see here, the price of renewables has deteriorated down to the point where the most recent number I got was less than $10 a megawatt hour.”
Weeda looked at whether that was because of South Dakota wind, but saw virtually identical pricing problems there.
“That is indication that the limitations of the grid that are affecting pricing at this location are actually outside of North Dakota,” he said. “I’m told that one of the critical factors actually is if we could add a line from Bigstone South over to Alexandria, Minnesota, we’d get some relief in this particular area. But when we look at $10 a MW hour, there's couple other comments I want to make.”
Contract structures place almost all risk onto the utility, rather than the developer. That risk, ultimately, is born by rate payers.
Utilities are offering about $20 a MW hour for electricity coming off a wind project, Weeda said. But, when the market only offers $10, the utility must still pay the developer $20.
“When you look at a market that's at $10 a MW hour, you basically cannot afford to put any other kind of generation there either,” Weeda added.
Meanwhile, volatility is further complicating matters, with prices for putting energy on the grid sometimes in the negative territory.
“That is not a business climate that is going to be conducive to increasing the generation in North Dakota,” Weeda said.
North Dakota does have “the best wind” when compared to its neighbors, he said, adding, “When we get some transmission, the wind developers will be back.”
A wind and solar land rush
A race by wind and solar power companies to lock in rights in McClean and Mercer counties prompted a moratorium on new wind projects.
That moratorium is about more than just tension between coal and wind, McLean State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson told lawmakers.
Coal deposits were developed in North Dakota not long after the 1970s Arab oil crisis as the answer to dependence on foreign sources of energy. Lignite fields in North Dakota could provide reliable, low-cost energy immune to the risks foreign oil presents.
Replacing that energy with renewables is not feasible, Erickson said, contending that all of Biden’s $2 trillion plan would be needed to create that kind of grid just for the southern portion of Minnesota.
That gives coal a place in the future energy security of the nation and of the West, Erickson said, but the land rights renewables are seeking lie on top of unsecured lignite deposits that coal companies would need within the next decade.
In one case, Erickson said, all a solar company needs to do to satisfy its lease is build a fence within an eight-year period, after which a given property is locked out for 60 years. That's without placing any solar panels or wind turbines that would actually begin to pay the landowner for a lease, potentially locking them out of true opportunities.
“We feel like we were fingering the dike,” he said, and urged state lawmakers to get involved sooner rather than later. "Counties are not really well-equipped to deal with the substantive energy policy issues that have developed."
The state has a duty, Erickson said, to protect lignite deposits for the long-term. The deposits do not belong to anyone county. They belong to the state, and its future.
Shutting down a coal plant also needs to be a public process, Erickson said, suggesting the Public Service Commission as the ideal body to conduct hearings to ensure closures are truly in the public's interest.
Expanding the Public Service Commission’s role could give the state a focused, organized approach to harmonizing the competing interests that come with its all-of-the-above energy strategy.